CADILLAC — As far as snow accumulation goes, it doesn’t look much like winter right now in Northern Michigan.
At Caberfae Peaks, manager Pete Meyer said while there have been multiple major storm events, warmups removed the accumulation within days of it falling.
“The weather this season has certainly been a challenge,” Meyer said. “Twice now, we have received almost 3 (feet) of snow at once, and then it was gone two or three days later.”
Meyer added that fortunately, they have a robust snow-making system at Caberfae and were able to take advantage of the early season cold temperatures during November and mid-December.
“At that time, we were able to get a lot of snow made in a short period of time and were 100% open for the holiday week,” Meyer said. “The snowmaking and grooming teams have been working hard to keep the hills covered, as we are still skiing and riding on up to a 36-inch base.”
Meyer said they currently have 100% of the trails open that they make snow on, with six trails not open, as they rely on natural snow.
“The long-range forecast looks promising,” Meyer added. “And this winter is far from over.”
