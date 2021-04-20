Murder. Death. Kill. Homicide. No matter what you want to call it, it happens everywhere, including in Northern Michigan.
During the past year, people have been on edge for many reasons. Although true, has that led to more homicide cases for law enforcement? With multiple murder cases currently in the court system stemming from incidents in 2020 and one so far in 2021, it is a legitimate question.
For that reason, the Cadillac News posed the question to local and regional law enforcement agencies if they believe there has been an uptick in murders in the region. The answers they gave are somewhat mixed.
Wexford County Undersheriff Rick Doehring said currently, the sheriff's office doesn't have any open murder investigations. In 2020, Doehring said Alex Keith Mesler was arrested in late June after it was alleged he killed Angela Admasian.
On June 29, police said Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman in a West South Street residence in Buckley who claimed her ex-boyfriend was in her home and threatening her with a weapon. Police have not released the type of weapon used.
When sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene, they found Mesler outside on the front porch of the South Street home, and the woman was inside the residence severely injured and unresponsive. EMS arrived on the scene around 8:40 p.m. on June 29 and the victim, Angela Admasian, was declared dead.
Doehring said the only other similar type of investigation last year was the accidental shooting death of Rosetta Mae Stanfield. At 11:44 a.m. on Nov. 14, Wexford County Central Dispatched received a 911 call that reported a female, later found to be Stanfield, had been shot in the abdomen. The shooting was found to be accidental and the result of unsafe handling of a loaded pistol.
Doehring said when it comes to murders in Wexford County he doesn't believe there was an increase, but with there not being many murders, to begin with, having one or two homicides can show a massive increase statistically.
"People being charged for causing overdose deaths are more prevalent than homicides," Doehring said. "The (homicide) numbers are so low, to begin with, that one additional can boost it 100%."
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced recently that in 2019 there were 2,354 overdose deaths in Michigan, 1,768 of which were opioid-related.
Overall overdose deaths declined by 9.4% from the 2,599 in 2018 – a number that is now below what was seen in 2016.
Opioid-related overdose deaths decreased by 13.2% from the 2018 total of 2,036 – a greater decline than the more modest gain the previous year.
However, preliminary data for January-June 2020 show 1,340 overdose deaths – up from 1,155 in those same months in 2019, an increase of 16%. Similarly, opioid-related overdose deaths increased from 874 in the first half of 2019 to 1,045 in the same period in 2020, an increase of 20%. The 2020 deaths are likely to be underreported due to incomplete data.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said before the murder/suicide on April 3, the last murder investigation was in November 2012. Donald James Staats was found guilty by a Missaukee County jury in June 2013 of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Charles Todd Cuykendall and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Staats said in his defense that, although he admitted he had been drinking, he had only had meant to show the gun to Cuykendall during an impromptu gathering at his home following a funeral. Cuykendall was killed instantly when the gun went off in Staats' kitchen, where there were several witnesses.
"Our murders are almost non-existent in this county. We don't even usually have one a year," Yancer said.
When it comes to the act itself, Yancer said all murders are violent, but there is a difference in his mind between someone who shoots someone once and someone who stabs someone 25 times. He said every murder deals with human emotions and many times mental health is a factor as well.
As for why Missaukee County and Northern Michigan, as a whole, don't have many murders, Yancer said he doesn't have a good answer. Maybe it is due to the smaller populations, but maybe it is another reason.
"I don't know what the reason is, but I'm thankful we can go years without having one," he said.
Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said when it comes to data from the Michigan Incident Crime Reporting statistics reported to the FBI annually, there seems to be an increase in murders since 2018. Carroll said the data is maintained through the MSP Criminal Justice Information Center and includes crimes deemed a homicide and involuntary manslaughter.
In the Seventh District, Carroll said in the 19 counties the district encompasses there were two murders reported total. In 2019, there were three, which statistically showed an increase of 50%. Carroll said that number ballooned 166% and eight total murders in the district. Carroll also stated every post in the seventh district reported a homicide in 2020.
Although the database doesn't show motive, Carroll said when it comes to murders in the seventh district, they are not random acts of violence.
"In Northern Michigan, they know each other or are related. I can't recall a recent homicide where it was a stranger, we couldn't understand the motive or they didn't know each other," Carroll said.
He said murders in the region typically deal with family issues, money issues or domestic issues. He also said substance abuse is a cause in some homicide cases.
