CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Washington man faced a single methamphetamine-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
James Loyd O'Dell was charged with possession of meth for his connection with an incident on Jan. 13 in Haring Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the penalty by 1.5 times the maximum sentence.
If convicted, O'Dell faces up to 15 years in prison and/or $22,500 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. O'Dell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A personal recognizance bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled on April 6.
