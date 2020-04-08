CADILLAC — Many Cadillac residents spent warm COVID-19 days cleaning up their yards.
Then Cadillac's waste hauler announced last week that they wouldn't be hauling away yard waste or bulk items.
But on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 Republic Services will resume picking up yard waste.
A restriction on other kinds of residential waste remains in place.
If you have a Republic cart, no worries. The drivers will take away your trash. But people who use their own trash bins are asked to bag their trash and put it by the curb instead. Drivers are being told not to handle other bins.
The city's residential waste hauler is also not picking up bulk waste.
However, with Republic resuming yard waste pick-up, "the drop-off site at the City’s Public Works facility will be closed. Please place your yard waste bags to the curb for collection on your regular collection day," Republic Services and the city of Cadillac said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.