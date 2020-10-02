CADILLAC — Bodily fluids and excrement are integral to the search for COVID-19.
If you’re looking for evidence that somebody used to have COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus known as SARS-COV-2, then you’re looking for antibodies found in blood.
If you’re looking for evidence that somebody is currently infected with the virus, then you’re basically testing their snot.
And if, like researchers at Ferris State University, you’re looking for evidence that the virus is somewhere in the community, you’re testing poop. Lots and lots of peoples’ poop, and you don’t know whose.
“There’s no way that we can trace, completely, back to an individual that has it, based on the sampling of this wastewater, “ said Schuyler Pike, Ph.D. during a Zoom interview with the Cadillac News about testing wastewater for SARS-COV-2. Pike is an assistant professor of biology and the director of the Shimadzu Core Laboratory at Ferris State University. “(The wastewater sample) is collected from a manhole somewhere that’s collecting wastewater from multiple buildings.‘
When you have the virus — whether you ever get sick or not — you shed some of it in various ways over a period of weeks.
“So you could be shedding before you know you’re sick, while you’re sick and then after you feel better, as well,‘ said Clifton Franklund, Ph.D, another biology professor at Ferris State who is involved in the project.
“Or you could be shedding, and never even get sick,‘ Pike interjected.
By testing wastewater with feces in it, researchers can learn whether there’s an outbreak of COVID-19 in the community.
By the time the virus goes through your digestive system (usually because you’ve swallowed your own saliva), the virus is usually dead. But the RNA unique to SARS-COV-2 remains in your feces.
If researchers find RNA in wastewater, they know somebody nearby is infected with the virus. If there’s a lot of it, they know there might be an outbreak (though everybody sheds a different amount of virus, so there’s no way to know for sure how many people are sick based on how much SARS-COV-2 RNA is in the wastewater).
The testing can be used to identify outbreaks in certain dorms or neighborhoods, perhaps even before residents themselves know they might be sick.
Testing of the wastewater began in Big Rapids and Ferris State University five weeks ago. To date, the testing hasn’t identified any previously unknown COVID-19 outbreaks — but the possibility exists.
Typically, Pike is part of a group that tests for e. coli at beaches (his team tests at Billings Lake in Manton). A consortium of universities and labs test for e. coli across Michigan.
When the pandemic hit, the consortium started talking about whether they could also start testing wastewater for SARS-COV-2’s RNA.
Things started happening fast in August.
The chair of the biology department, Beth Zimmer, Ph.D, looped Pike in when she was approached by university higher-ups about doing the testing.
“I knew he was looking into it,‘ Zimmer said. “Within a day we had a huge group of people across the university across the city and Big Rapids with District Health 10 to all get together on Thursday afternoon.‘
“The public health aspect of this motivated people to make sure this thing got going more quickly than what it normally would — there’s no doubt about that,‘ Pike said.
The university is using some of its CARES Act funding on the project; another funding source is coming from the U.S. EPA by way of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
It’s possible that the wastewater testing program at Ferris could expand to nearby communities such as Cadillac.
The city would need sampling bottles, testing reagents and to identify sampling sites (in Big Rapids, for example, areas near the hospital and major apartment complexes are tested), Franklund said.
City of Cadillac Director of Public Utilities Jeff Dietlin told the newspaper he’s interested — “But at what cost? Budgets are tighter because of COVID.‘
The newspaper followed up with Pike about the cost but did not immediately get a response.
