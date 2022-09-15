CADILLAC — Have some potentially hazardous items in your garage or basement that you don’t really need anymore but are unsure how to dispose of?
An event coming up Saturday, Sept. 24, might be the solution to your problem.
The Hazardous Waste Disposal Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cadillac Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 1121 Plett Road.
Since 2018, the city of Cadillac and Wexford County have been partnering to host Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day and since that time, have collected more than 113,000 pounds of waste.
Eligible waste items include the following: aerosols, bug spray, dyes, floor care products, floor wax, furniture polish, dry cell batteries, rechargeable batteries, medicines, oven cleaners, scouring powders, spot and stain removers, spray dust cleaners, thermometers, upholstery cleaners, algaecides, ant and roach powder, bug sticks and creams, fertilizers, fly strips, fungicides, garden dusts/sprays, herbicides, insecticides, rat and rodent poison, weed killer, wood stains, alcohols, creosote, cutting oil, fluorescence bulbs, glues, mineral spirits, naphtha, oil-based paints, oil stains, paintbrush cleaner, paint stripper, polyurethane coatings, rust remover, turpentine, wood preservatives, brake fluid, car solvents, car wax, engine cleaner, metal polish, herbicides, mercury vapor lamps, pesticides, fungicides, milk house chemicals and fertilizers.
Chemical wastes from farms are limited to 10 gallons per farm.
Non-accepted wastes include latex paint, used motor oil, automotive batteries, smoke detectors and electronics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.