Watch your speed

Over the past few months, the Michigan State Police hasn’t been keeping it a secret about wanting people to slow down.
They have announced the time and dates of various programs aimed at slowing drivers down as they travel Michigan roads. The Cadillac Michigan State Police Post has also been vocal about its added patrols and focuses on stopping speeders, especially on M-115.
Beginning on Wednesday and continuing through February, the Michigan State Police will participate in the Office of Highway Safety Planning Speed Enforcement Period. The goal of the program is to reduce fatalities and serious injuries caused by speeding drivers.
MSP Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said this months-long endeavor is targeted enforcement funded by grant dollars. He said troopers will be actively looking for speeders — and while the Cadillac post has targeted M-115 in the past — that might not be the case with this.
“They will look at the data and look for areas where troopers are seeing problems,” he said. “The sergeants at the post will assign troopers to these details. This is an annual event like the click-it or ticket or drunk driving crackdowns.”
While Michigan has seen a 22% reduction in traffic crashes — 245,432 in 2020 compared to 314,377 in 2019 — there has been an increase in fatalities. Crash data from the MSP Criminal Justice Information Center indicates 1,083 people died from crashes on Michigan roads in 2020, a 10% increase over 2019, with 985 deaths reported. In 2020, there were 200 speed-related fatalities on Michigan roadways compared to 185 in 2019, an 8% increase.
“Despite the fact there have been less miles traveled, the fatality rate rose. And crash data shows that speed may have been a factor in many of these preventable crashes,” OHSP Director Michael Prince said. “It’s no secret the faster you drive, the greater your risk of dying in a crash. We hope increased enforcement over the coming months will help change these dangerous driving behaviors and save lives.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a crash on a road with a speed limit of 65 mph or greater is more than twice as likely to result in a fatality than a crash on a road with a speed limit of 45 or 50 mph. Nationally in 2019, 9,478 traffic fatalities involved crashes in which one or more drivers were speeding.
While some might say the MSP is just trying to up its ticket quota, Carroll said it’s not like they are keeping these types of enforcement programs a secret. In many cases they are advertising when and where they are going to be out looking for motorists who are speeding, not wearing seat belts or drunken driving.
Even with all that, Carroll said they still write tickets or make arrests.
“We try to do everything we can with education and high visibility patrols. We are not pulling people over for doing 5 or 10 mph over, but 20 to 25 mph over,” he said. “That’s not to say we wouldn’t (pull drivers over for going 5 or 10 mph over the posted speed limit), but it’s not hard to find someone going 75 mph in a 55 mph area.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago, law enforcement agencies across the nation have reported an alarming rise in speeding and fatal crashes. To combat this trend, the Office of Highway Safety Planning recently announced that more than 100 municipal, county and MSP law enforcement agencies will focus on speeding drivers between Dec. 1 and Feb. 28.
