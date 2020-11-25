Water conservation group calls on AG to investigate Nestle

CADILLAC — Another day, another agency.
Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation recently lost a regulatory battle when the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy dismissed a contested case over a permit the predecessor agency had given Nestle Waters North America.
Now MCWC is re-upping a request that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel investigate Nestle.
The grounds, according to MCWC, are "the destruction of our natural resources and the collapse of an entire aquatic ecosystem within Osceola Township, Osceola County in violation of both Michigan’s Constitution and Michigan law."
The Attorney General's office says Attorney General Nessel "has publicly stated her concern with the state’s water withdrawal regulations and believes they should be strengthened to prevent private parties from profiting from our public resources and harming our environment."
But the AG's office continues to maintain that the current regulations are EGLE's purview.
"EGLE is the appropriate state agency in the first instance to determine whether harm to natural resources has occurred due to Nestle’s activities," said Ryan Jarvi, press secretary for Nessel. "The Attorney General’s office stands ready to pursue legal action on EGLE’s behalf should that action be warranted."
MCWC has previously called on Nessel to investigate Nestle. But on Friday, Nov. 20, EGLE dismissed the contested case wherein MCWC was challenging the permit awarded to Nestle by the state's environmental agency. The permit will allow Nestle to increase the amount of water it withdraws in Osceola County, from 250 gallons per minute to 400 gallons per minute at White Pine Springs. The water supplies Nestle's regional brand, Ice Mountain.
The trouble with the permit, according to MCWC, is that the water Nestle is withdrawing already hurts the environment. MCWC says they have evidence and they want the AG's office to look at that evidence.
For EGLE's part, an administrative law judge who recommended earlier this year that the permit stand said that Nestle's evidence was more credible.
In response to MCWC's renewed calls, Nestle defended the scientific professionals that have evaluated the impact of water withdrawals in Osceola County.
"For more than 18 years, third-party, professionally trained scientists have conducted comprehensive studies near our operations in Michigan. We use this data to help ensure that our withdrawals are sustainable and preserve a healthy ecosystem where we operate," a Nestle spokesperson said.
The spokesperson noted that a 2018 DNR report found that the Chippewa and Twin Creeks in Osceola County support a self-sustaining population of trout (the report notes that flow rates and water temperature should be closely monitored to understand the impact of industrial groundwater withdrawals). The spokesperson also noted that the USGS provides real-time data on the creeks.
"The false accusations referenced in MCWC’s press release were previously evaluated and refuted in the contested case permit proceeding and also by EGLE in 2017 before the permit increase was approved. Simply put, MCWC’s claims have already been investigated and refuted by multiple governmental agencies and professionally trained scientists," the Nestle spokesperson said.
EGLE did not rely on the administrative law judge's assessment when dismissing the case. Instead, the agency said they didn't have jurisdiction and that the case should have been taken to the circuit court.
That's prompted the water conservation group to circle back to the letter they sent in June to AG Dana Nessel.
Lawsuits, after all, are expensive.
"We want new eyes and a fresh start since we are told we must start over, and we do not expect to be accumulating more bills to pay for the work of the State," MCWC said in a press release. "The taxes we pay should be enough to cover the work of government."
