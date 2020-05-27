Water conservation group still fighting Nestle decision

CADILLAC — Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation (MCWC) is continuing its fight against Nestle Waters North America and the state agency that granted the company a permit to increase its water withdrawal from a well near Evart.
MCWC recently announced that they'd filed "exceptions" following a recent administrative law judge decision that found that the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) had properly awarded a permit for the company, which bottles water under the "Ice Mountain" brand.
MCWC has previously blasted the Michigan Attorney General, Dana Nessel, for not doing more to help them.
In a press release Monday announcing that they had filed "exceptions" to the administrative law judge's ruling, MCWC called on EGLE Director Liesel Clark to reject Nestle's permit.
Though the judge ruled for Nestle, it's ultimately Clark's decision following the recommendation of the judge.
Attorney General Dana Nessel also filed exceptions.
"We find it disturbing that the Attorney General just put her name to the exceptions filed by EGLE seeking to return to the issue of jurisdiction settled by the judge two years ago when we filed the contested case. She would throw out the case altogether and grant the permit to Nestle," said an MCWC press release issued by the organization's president, Peggy Case. "We expect better treatment after two years of doing the work of the State."
But the Michigan Attorney General's office described her actions differently.
In a statement Tuesday, the office indicated that the department's attorneys are just doing their jobs.
State attorneys general have a statutory and constitutional duty to represent state agencies, the office noted.
Moreover, the state's lawyers aren't so much arguing that EGLE should be able to move forward with the permit as they're arguing that the appeal has been going through the wrong process.
"The current contested case appeal process will continue, up to and including appeals with the courts. But as part of that appeal process, EGLE staff is arguing that the statute under which the permit was issued doesn’t authorize an appeal through a contested case hearing. It provides a different method of appeal, which the petitioners failed to pursue," a spokesperson for AG's office said in an email to the Cadillac News.
And moreover, Nessel herself wants to see changes Michigan's laws regarding water withdrawals.
"The Attorney General does not agree with the current regulatory structure governing water withdrawals," the spokesperson noted. "She believes that system should be thoroughly reviewed and improved to ensure that the State’s water resources are protected and that individuals and companies are not allowed to unfairly appropriate for themselves and profit from our most valuable shared natural resource."
But regardless of her opinion, the office said, her staff have a job to do.
"Whether the Attorney General agrees with the laws and regulations those agencies are required to implement doesn’t impact the legal services her office provides. She expects her staff to represent those agencies to the best of their abilities, consistent with their professional and ethical obligations," the statement concludes.
A spokesperson for Nestle said the company had no comment.
EGLE said the decision from the agency's director is still forthcoming.
"EGLE will conduct a thorough review of the recommendation prior to any comment or decision," an EGLE spokesperson said in an email to the newspaper. "The EGLE Director’s decision will be driven by the science of protecting the environment and public health, within the bounds of statute that define the options available to EGLE."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.