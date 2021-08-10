Water fowl likely the reason for elevated E-coli levels at Kenwood Beach

CADILLAC — Kenwood Beach in Cadillac could be reopened to public swimming Tuesday after elevated levels E-coli were recorded last week, according to Wexford County Drain Commissioner Mike Solomon.
On Aug. 5, the City of Cadillac received the test results indicating the elevated levels of the bacteria, which closed the beach to the public. E-coli testing is conducted weekly during the summers months and reported to the Wexford County Drain Commissioner and the city’s lake coordinator.
Once the test results were received, the city placed the advisory signage at the beach to inform the public of the closure. Acceptable levels of E-coli bacteria are set by the state and can be viewed by visiting www.egle.state.mi.us/beach.
On Monday, Solomon said a sample was taken on Aug. 6 and it came back with acceptable levels of E-coli. Although the beach could have been reopened based on those test results, Solomon said officials opted to be more conservative and waited.
He said samples were taken on Monday and if those results also come back with acceptable levels the beach will be reopened.
“We had two sets of samples that exceeded the state levels and we have one test that was within state levels,” he said.
He anticipates Monday’s test results should be back around noon on Tuesday. He also said samples will again be taken on Wednesday as part of the normal sampling routine. As for the cause of the elevated levels of E-Coli, Solomon said it is believed to be due to waterfowl.
“I attributed it to waterfowl because there were quite a few there when the (elevated levels) sample was taken. Since we took the original sample, there weren’t any there, so my feeling at this point in time is it was due to waterfowl.”
Solomon said samples also were taken from the Black Creek that feeds into Lake Cadillac near the Kenwood Beach boat launch and no elevated levels of E-coli were detected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.