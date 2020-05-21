Keeping a close eye on flooding in Wexford and Osceola counties, emergency management departments are reporting lowering levels.
Wexford County Emergency Management Director Travis Baker said he was unsure if the water had started to subside but could tell the water levels in the Mesick area, specifically Sherman, had stopped rising as of Wednesday, May 20.
"I just drove out there to see what the water looked like and I am not sure if it has gone down at all but it does not look like it has gotten any higher," he said.
According to the National Weather Service, the Manistee River near Sherman reached 15.3 feet in depth at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. However, NWS reports the river is slowly falling and was expected to fall below flood stage by Wednesday evening.
As far as damage goes, Baker said no concerns have been brought to emergency management in the way of anyone experiencing major flooding or unable to use their home.
"I have had Red Cross reach out to me throughout this and have told them that, at this time, we do not have any residence in need of any emergency shelter or other services," Baker said.
In Osceola County, a flood warning has been issued for the Muskegon River in Osceola County following heavy rains earlier this week. The flood warning is scheduled to go until 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23.
As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 19 the stage was 11 feet. The river reached just over 11 feet Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, the river had gone up to 11.6 feet.
Water has begun to flow over lower area roads, but Osceola County Emergency Management Director Mark Watkins said this is not unusual.
"Right now we are getting water onto lower portions of roads, but that happens almost every year," he said. "We would consider that minor flooding at this point."
Though it was originally predicted that the river would rise above flood stage by Wednesday evening and continue to rise to near 12.2 feet by Thursday evening, Watkins said the water levels are starting to go down.
"As of right now, our gages are starting to go down in some areas," he said. "So, no, I don't think we will see it reached that original predicted level."
At this point, no specific concerns or damage reports have been reported to the Emergency Management Department or the Evart Department of Public Works.
Marion also experienced flooding that caused Mill Pond Park to be completely flooded, Department of Public Works Director Bruce Aittama said.
"The park is still completely underwater," he said on Wednesday. "But, that is starting to go down at this point."
Upstream Aittama said the water was down about four inches and down almost a foot downstream.
Though the water is going down, Aittama said he is still taking precautions in flowing water through the dams on either side of Mill Pond.
"I am letting water through slowly right now, I don't want to open everything and then cause more flooding downstream and into town," he said. "If I can hold it back as much as possible right now, I will."
No damage has been reported at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.