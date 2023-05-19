Water, sewer connections still the main goal of newly adopted Clam Lake development and finance plan

CADILLAC — After 30 years, Clam Lake Township Downtown Development Authority recently freshened up its development and finance plan, but the No. 1 goal is still the same — getting water and sewer hookups into the district.
Clam Lake DDA Executive Director Cindy Warda said the township adopted the new plan on April 10. The original 30-year plan — dating back to May 5, 1993, when the DDA was formed — was set to expire in May. The new plan also was adopted for 30 years, according to Warda.
“The plan was set to expire and you don’t want that to happen because you would have to start all over,” Warda said. “We also couldn’t capture the taxes that are generated.”
While there were some changes to the plan because, unsurprisingly, things change over 30 years, Warda said the goal was and still is providing water and sewer connections to the DDA district. With the 2019 settlement agreement from the TeriDee, LLC lawsuits between the township and the City of Cadillac, Warda said they have the assurance that when an entity is ready and the funding is available, that connection from the city is guaranteed.
“It was part of the deal that the City of Cadillac would provide the water and sewer for the additional acreage at the TeriDee site,” she said. “We have been talking about getting water and sewer to the district for 20 years.”
The 142-acre chunk of land owned by developer TeriDee, LLC is home to a gas station and Tim Hortons Cafe and Bake Shop and a spec building that was embroiled in litigation between multiple municipalities, including Clam Lake and the city for more than a decade.
The settlement between the city and the township included an even larger chunk of land, including that owned by Cadillac Investment Properties, LLC. In all, 750 acres were transferred into the city under a 425 agreement with Clam Lake Township.
Also, as part of that 2019 settlement agreement, however, the city is required to approve water and sewer agreements for Clam Lake Township’s Downtown Development Authority district but does not transfer Clam Lake’s DDA into the city.
With the new development and financial plan in place, Warda said there is no timeline in place to have the water and sewer hookups in place. If a developer needs those services extended, then the financing aspect of doing that will be worked on. She also said a sewer and water study is already completed so the plan of how the services will be extended is completed.
While the DDA and the businesses within it are the main focus of the plan, Warda said when the water and sewer services are connected, homes in the area also can connect. They, however, will not be forced, she added.
“The homes in the area would be able to connect, but would not be forced to unless their current system fails,” she said. “They wouldn’t be able to put in a new well or septic system if they are within 300 feet of the public sewer or water line.”
With the new plan in place, Warda said the DDA is excited about what the future might hold and the ability to provide water and sewer to existing or new development within the DDA district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.