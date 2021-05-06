Water temperature data is scant in lakes Mitchell and Cadillllac

CADILLAC — How warm are the local lakes, and are they getting warmer as the global climate changes?
Until recently, you'd have to look at symptoms of warming lakes to answer that question, rather than a thermometer, as there was no formal project to track Lake Cadillac's temperature.
But Lake Cadillac has one now; according to Scott Heintzelman—who sits on a climate change committee as part of his work as Michigan Department of Natural Resources's Central Lake Michigan Unit Manager in the Fisheries Division—Lake Cadillac got a thermometer installed about four years ago; it's on private property to try to prevent damage or theft that might happen.
The thermometer was installed as part of a project to track the lake's temperature over the long-term.
But it's not the only way to gauge whether the lakes might be warming.
You might consider plants, wildlife, algae and even lake color as indicators of temperature and health.
For example, did you know that Lake Mitchell is darker than Lake Cadillac and is sometimes warmer?
"Lake Mitchell has more tannins (from the forested wetlands surrounding the lake) and thus the lake is stained a darker color than Lake Cadillac. That leads to sometimes greater temperatures in Lake Mitchell than Lake Cadillac in similar air temperatures," said Jennifer L. Jermalowicz-Jones, Ph.D, a Certified Lake Professional and the owner of Restorative Lake Sciences, which manages the lakes. Both Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell "respond sharply with increases in water temperatures when the ambient air temperatures increase."
There may be a tie between climate change and blue-green algal blooms.
"There are a few major theories on how global climate change is affecting our inland lakes. In years where excessive rainfall is present, increased nutrients are added to the lake from runoff which results in more algae and weed growth," Jermalowicz-Jones said in an email. "Furthermore, global carbon dioxide increases also feed the algae and plants!"
As carbon dioxide increases, so do sugars that feed growing plants, she said. Excessive aquatic plant and algae growth from climate change "would also be exacerbated by increased surface water temperatures. As lake managers, we already have a huge challenge with reducing the effects of lake eutrophication. This will be compounded in the future with continued increases in temperatures, nutrients, and carbon dioxide."
And then there's the stuff with fins.
Forty-to-50 years ago, largemouth bass were rare in lakes Mitchell and Cadillac, said Mark Tonello, fisheries management biologist for the DNR. But now they're a dominant species.
"Can we say for sure that temperature plays a role? No, but we know that largemouth bass like warmer temps than walleye or smallmouth bass," Tonello said.
With climate change comes extreme weather events.
According to Heintzelman, because both Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell are not that deep and highly developed, current fisheries might be more vulnerable to temperature and oxygen level issues during extreme weather.
"For example, low water levels during a hot summer and stagnate conditions could cause oxygen-related fish kills," Heintzelman said.
The DNR's fisheries division "will be looking for changes in species composition in lakes and changing lake characteristics that favor one species over another and could eventually lead to extirpation. Currently we are able to manage walleye pretty well in both lakes through stocking; in the past the walleye population was self-sustaining, in the future we could see a decline even with stocked fish," Heintzelman said.
But climate change in Michigan could have some benefits.
"We will likely see biological, social, and economic changes brought on by climate change. Think about the increase in angler activity on area lakes when ice doesn’t form downstate or forms very late," Heintzelman noted. That could mean more pressure on fisheries, but it can also mean more dollars being spent in the area.
"Some changes will be good for a while," Heintzelman wrote. "Others will be bad."
