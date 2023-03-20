MCBAIN — Are those wax figures scattered around the cafeteria?
That’s what fourth-grade students at McBain Elementary School had their parents wondering as the class put on its Biographies Wax Museum Thursday.
McBain fourth grade teacher Susan Maloney said the museum was part of the students’ information writing unit.
Students spent a month and a half learning about the life of one famous person of their choice. After doing research, students had to put together a trifold board presentation and dress up like their selected person to pose with their projects.
Students were then tasked with talking about their person when parents, grandparents, teacher, and other students stopped by their displays.
“We had them work on it in chunks, and they did a superb job,” she said. “I’m super proud of the kids.
“It’s a fun activity because parents and grandparents came, and then also some of the other grades are touring as well.”
This was the first year the school put on a wax museum of this magnitude, as there were 70 students posed throughout the elementary school cafeteria. While some students selected well-known athletes, historical figures, and trailblazers, others dove into the life of less-known individuals to learn about.
“They really dove into the projects,” McBain fourth grade teacher Lars Fredin said. “They did a lot of research on their iPads, and it was nice to see them take ownership of it and to really dig as deep as they wanted to go.”
Many students selected people who inspired them. Fourth grader Tyondre Kight chose to do his project on Muhammad Ali because he is interested in boxing.
Kight said he enjoyed learning about Ali’s accomplishments and a little bit about the boxer’s family life.
“He was pretty cool,” Kight said. “He had some good matches, and he also had some really cool pictures.”
Other students select people who made a difference in the world.
Gradyn Winkel said he decided to do his project on Jackie Robinson because of the impact Robinson had on professional baseball.
“He was the first African American to play professional baseball, and he’s a great inspiration for me to try harder and stuff.”
Tebella Thomas did her project on women’s rights activist Susan B. Anthony. Thomas said she learned about Anthony’s core beliefs and her devotion to fighting for equality.
“I knew Susan B. Anthony fought for women’s rights and if she didn’t do that, it wouldn’t have made a difference in the world,” Thomas said. “She made a very big difference.”
As the kids put away their projects, Maloney said she was proud of the students for their effort and thrilled to see how excited they were to present their work.
“I think they’re very proud of their work because it was difficult for some of the kids, but they really did a beautiful job getting all the pieces together,” she said.
