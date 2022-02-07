If money is a constant headache, financial experts said it may be because you’re spending money on miscellaneous items and not balancing expenses.
People don’t take the time to record their spending because they rely on memory or refer to mobile/online banking to track spending, said two local banking officials. Lisa Swanson and Carol Burkert are vice president branch managers of Mercantile Bank at the Cadillac Downtown and North offices. It’s important for people to realize that some purchases take two to five days to process. Swanson and Burkert said many people will think there is more money in the bank and will continue to spend.
“One of the things that people keep struggling with or keep making those financial mistakes, is the personal emotion where sometimes, the want outweighs the need. It is about that discipline, consistency and self accountability,” said Nick Florian, NMI Region Community President of Huntington Bank.
Reducing debt and saving for retirement are areas of concerns for many. People procrastinate when it comes to retirement saving because they might not fully understand the planning and will set the planning aside for another day, said David Vickery, of Vickery Financial.
“The sooner that people start planning for retirement, the better their future will be,” Vickery said.
COVID, especially, has made an impact on expenses. For example, people are working from home and are spending time at home more frequently than in the past. As a result, people are investing into entertainment services such as Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max or Hulu. People don’t realize how much the services add up to and how that’s affecting their personal budget, Florian of Huntington Bank said.
To improve one’s finances, a recommendation that Swanson and Burkert offer is creating a budget every six to 12 months, so people know what their monthly bills are and what their income is. Bills are frequently fluctuating, so it’s important that people take the time to make sure that they are budgeting correctly.
At Vickery Financial, Vickery offers a financial plan, a software that takes in the client’s investments, taxes, inflation and goals that the client may have. The plan offers a projection of how long it will take for the client to get out of debt and how they can make adjustments along the way to maximize their returns. You can try out the calculator at, https://www.vickeryfin.net/learning_center/calculators/.
Residents who partner with Huntington Bank can utilize the bank’s online services to track expenses. One example is Spend Analysis, a tool that shows how much they are spending over time. It tracks each transaction from their Huntington credit or debit card and puts it into a certain category, for example, entertainment, bills, groceries, health care, education or restaurants. If they would like to look back, they will see a pie chart of percentages that they spent in each category. People are able to view their income and spending from previous months, so they can adjust their progress accordingly.
“Pay attention to where the money is going and avoid where you can avoid. Things like direct deposit and automatic bill payments can help you make sure things get paid on time,” Florian said.
In case unexpected expenses occur such as funerals, fixing cars or loss of a job, keeping an emergency fund is recommended. Huntington Bank advises people to set aside $11,400 for emergencies. If someone saved $150 every month, they would reach their emergency fund goal in six years.
Balancing finances can be a difficult task, but financial experts are here to help guide residents, so they can have a successful 2022.
