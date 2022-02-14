Heart illness is not an issue exclusively for older people. Young people can develop heart problems, too.
February is American Heart Month and a good time to review your lifestyle.
Heart disease is not only affecting people at an older age, but also 20 to 40 year-olds, said Tina Malcolm, Registered Nurse (RN) in Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital.
“It’s because of their lifestyle — eating a lot of highly processed food, not getting the proper nutrition and not enough exercise,” Malcolm said. “If you don’t move and use it, you lose it — that’s the general rule. If we don’t use our muscle, we lose the strength, and a lot of people, even over the last year or two, with COVID, people had way too much time on their hands and didn’t exercise. Even the young ones after COVID are having a lot of heart issues because they sat around, ate and watched Netflix.”
If people develop heart disease, side effects include hypertension and high cholesterol.
Malcolm said the patient may have to have a stent put in or bypass surgery, as well as be put on medications. Malcolm said it’s best to take action now, so people don’t have to put themselves through the stress and worry of developing heart disease in their future.
Here are strategies to have a heart-healthy lifestyle:
Build an exercise routine
Finding time to exercise may be difficult when work consumes the lives of every individual. Malcolm said it’s best to exercise 150 minutes per week, averaging 30-60 minutes most days of the week. People should try to do a moderate aerobic, a way to challenge themselves to stay fit and healthy.
Improve on nutrition
Grocery shopping is a challenging task for some when all they want are sweets and junk food that they see in the aisle. It’s best for people to try and stay away from processed food and sugar, Malcolm said. She suggests people to have four to five servings of fruit and vegetables, low saturated lean meats and whole grains in their diet.
Limit the stress
It’s no surprise that everyone experiences stress at some point in their lives. Unfortunately, Malcolm said that stress can break down someone’s immune system, which makes it easier for inflammation to occur in their bodies. The inflammation makes it easier for plaque to stick inside the walls of someone’s vessels, causing it to build up and develop heart disease.
“Somebody can eat really, really healthy and exercise crazy, but if they’re under a lot of stress, they’re still at high risk,” Malcolm said.
Reduce drug use
Consumption of nicotine and alcohol are the many addictive drugs that people find themselves participating in. Smoking makes it difficult to pump blood through the vessels in which they’re all constructed in, Malcolm said. As a result, the heart becomes enlarged and has trouble working. Likewise, alcohol can raise someone’s blood pressure, so it’s best to limit the amount of drinks. For example, men should only have two drinks per day, while women should only have one.
Heart disease is not something that people should disregard because health professionals have proven that heart disease can happen at any age — the young and the old.
For more information about heart disease, visit https://www.cdc.gov/heartdisease/index.htm.
The heart is the main organ of the cardiovascular system as it controls the delivery of blood, carrying oxygen and nutrients to bodily organs to stay healthy. If a person doesn’t take care of their heart, they could develop heart disease that could negatively impact their future.
Since 1963, February has been American Heart Month, focusing on taking immediate action on improving one’s cardiovascular health to lower their risk for heart disease. Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in men and women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
