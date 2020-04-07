CADILLAC — Tereesa Arn knows bookstores aren't considered an essential business during the COVID-19 emergency.
Businesses that don't protect or sustain life can't require their employees to come to work or open to the public.
Arn, the manager of Horizon Books in Cadillac, accepts that.
And yet.
"I think we are essential. Books are just ..." she paused for a long moment. "You have to read. Kids need it for school. Adults need it to escape," Arn laughed softly as she stood near a display in the darkened book store. She has been working just a few days a week during the shutdown, kept company by her husky, Riley.
"We don't need technology all the time. We need books," Arn said.
Libraries are closed. Amazon is delaying shipments of books and non-essential items.
How do you find something to read, assuming e-books and audio books aren't your speed?
Through the neighborhood independent bookstore that's been here all along.
Arn says she can still order and ship books for customers if you email or Facebook message (https://www.facebook.com/horizonbookscadillac/) the store. The Traverse City location also handles online orders (https://www.horizonbooks.com/).
The bookstore is often approached for fundraisers and donations, Arn noted.
"We're the first ones that donate, but you hope that they return the favor by shopping and supporting locally," Arn said.
As the manager, Arn is the only bookstore employee in Cadillac still working last week, though that looked like it could change. In addition to cleaning the store and handling deliveries — new and ordered titles are still arriving — Arn has been creating displays and Facebook marketing items to encourage people to order books, puzzles and games.
And though the store is closed, Arn is hoping to add a little sense of community to Cadillac's empty downtown.
On Wednesday, Arn put up window display featuring feature hearts and teddy bears.
