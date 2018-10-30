We are making a difference

CADILLAC - Kris Smith O'Neill is a longtime Cadillac resident with a history of volunteerism.
But the nonprofit group she joined in 2008 is one she's passionate about and she hopes area women will consider joining her in their cause.
On Wednesday, Nov. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m., the Cadillac Area Women's Giving Circle is hosting an open house at Table 212 in downtown Cadillac with light hors-d'oeuvres and refreshments.
"I was drawn to the Women's Giving Circle because I love the power of women banding together to pool their resources to do more for the women and girls in our community," she said.
Now the group has 41 members that donate $500 a year to a fund held by the Cadillac Area Community Foundation. To encourage younger members, those 30 and under contribute $250 a year.
One of their guiding principles is that compassionate and generous women can make the greatest difference by working together for change.
"Since our inception, we have given $123,000 to different groups," she said. "This year we were able to award $19,439 in grants to support the women and children of the greater Cadillac area."
One of this year's grant recipients was the Single Track Sisters Fat Tire Bike Team. They received $2,000 to purchase bikes for the program.
"I have loved watching this bike team grow from the ground up," O'Neill said. "These girls came to our last meeting and showed us their YouTube video."
The group was founded by physical trainer Kami Wade to provide a team for girls "that might not fit in the traditional sports team."
"Kami has given her heart and soul to this," she said. "All these girls didn't have a sport. Now they are all friends. She pulled these girls together, they physically trained, they did community service work, and now they are competing in grueling races and powering through with the proper training and supervision."
O'Neill is also proud of their contributions to the Baker Science Camp (STEM), that this year supported 24 girls to attend STEM Camp held in June at Baker College of Cadillac.
"This gives science-minded girls in our community an extra push," she said.
This year, additional grant recipients included Healing Private Wounds, OASIS Family Resource Center, Wexford/Missaukee ISD, Imagination Library, UpNorth Arts, Life Resources of Northern Michigan, and the Stehouwer Free Clinic Women's Fund.
New members are welcome. To learn more about the Cadillac Area Women's Giving Circle call (231) 775-9911.
"What I also love about this group is meeting new people, I have loved that part of it," O'Neill said. "We all have a connection with the community and I've met a wide range of women that I had never come into contact with - with different backgrounds and passions."
