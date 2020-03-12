CADILLAC — What Northern Michigan residents, businesses and health authorities do now in preparation for a potential COVID-19 outbreak could make a big difference over the next several weeks and months.
Federal, state and local health care leaders ramped up their efforts Wednesday to batten down the hatches following the discovery of two positive cases in southern Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the dispersal of $15 million to Michigan to help with efforts to contain the virus.
“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response,‘ said CDC Director Robert Redfield. “The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most. These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country.‘
The funding approved by President Donald Trump is intended to accelerate planning and operational readiness for COVID-19 preparedness and response, as well as develop tools and strategies, provide technical assistance and program support, as well as ensure ongoing communication and coordination among public health agencies and partners throughout the response.
To date, District Health Department No. 10 — comprised of Wexford and Missaukee counties, among others — has given three COVID-19 tests, all coming back negative for the virus. The health department has monitored two people at medium risk in the jurisdiction; one individual is past the 14-day monitoring period, and one individual is currently being monitored.
Manufacturers getting ready
Everything from sick time pay to handshaking etiquette was up for discussion during a meeting of Cadillac area manufacturers Tuesday, the same day COVID-19 was discovered in Michigan.
The meeting, which was held at B&P Manufacturing, was coordinated by the Cadillac Area Manufacturers Association, Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce and District Health Department No. 10.
Charlie Schwarz, interim director of the chamber, said the meeting was held so industry representatives could ask questions, brainstorm solutions to problems, and take proactive steps to address a potential COVID-19 outbreak.
CAMA Vice President Ryan Schultz said the general concern among manufacturers who attended the meeting was how they could protect their employees in the event of an outbreak while also being able to carry on with business as usual.
One of the questions many of the manufacturers had pertained to how they could approach the subject of sickness and quarantine with employees showing symptoms of illness.
Schultz said companies have to be careful when and how they tell employees to take time off; for instance, telling workers who are over 70 years old not to come in because they’re most at risk of being fatally infected by the virus could be interpreted as a form of discrimination.
Since there’s no clear cut line as to when it’s legally permissible to send someone home based on the potential threat from a virus, Schultz said companies will have to make their own judgment calls on the issue with guidance from their legal counsel.
“There may be a slippery slope there, as far as legalities,‘ Schultz said. “Employees have laws and regulations in place to protect them so decisions will have to be made based on what’s best for the company and the individual.‘
A connected issue is how to support employees who have to be sent home for days or perhaps weeks at a time. With many employees working an hourly wage without much or any sick time built up, Schultz said some companies are considering creative ways to compensate their workforce when emergency situations such as a coronavirus outbreak occur.
Companies with international dealings have an additional complication in the form of officials who may visit Northern Michigan from areas of the world with rampant coronavirus infection, in addition to local salespeople who travel to foreign countries. In the case of the former, Schultz said companies typically won’t enforce a ban on officials coming from “hot zones‘ out of fear they may have the disease but they may strongly suggest not coming to the States if there is any question about their infection status. For the latter, Schultz said if a salesperson isn’t comfortable traveling to affected areas of the globe right now, it might be best for companies to find other things for them to do here at home.
Schultz said one of the things he learned that surprised him was the expansive authority of the local health department to shut down public gatherings and enforce quarantines on people found to be infected with serious ailments.
In a worst-case scenario situation, for instance, the health department may declare all schools, churches and public gatherings to be canceled until further notice — an action that was taken 100 years ago in Cadillac in response to an especially bad flu season.
While Schultz said manufacturing in Cadillac has been largely unaffected so far by the coronavirus spread, some major trade shows have been canceled in other parts of the U.S., which has prompted some adjustments by companies that rely on these events to display their products and reach additional clients.
As far as the impact the virus has had on goods imported from China and elsewhere, Schultz said the U.S.’s ongoing tariff disputes forced manufacturers to diversify where they obtain materials, which in some ways prepared them for the trade hiatus caused by the virus.
Refraining from hand shaking was another idea that manufacturers mulled Tuesday; Schultz joked the hard part about this is figuring out a different form of greeting.
What you can do to prepare
There are many unknowns about the virus at this time but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing the average person, household or business can do to reduce the chances of spreading infection.
According to the health department, handwashing is critically important to reduce the spread of illness, as is staying away from others when sick and maintaining “social distancing.‘ Whenever possible in community settings or meetings, practice maintaining extra distance between people, up to 6 feet.
“We are not yet recommending widespread closures or cancellations,‘ the health department reported Wednesday.
Individuals with concerns or symptoms should call their health care provider first with questions. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. Remember that these symptoms may also be caused by other viruses, such as flu. Additionally, an individual without symptoms is very unlikely to test positive, even with possible exposure.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks. If surfaces are dirty, clean them. Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
If you are sick, you should wear a facemask when you are around other people and before you enter a health care provider’s office. If you are not able to wear a facemask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then you should do your best to cover your coughs and sneezes, and people who are caring for you should wear a facemask if they enter your room.
If you are not sick, you do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask). Facemasks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers.
People of Asian descent, including Chinese Americans, are not more likely to get coronavirus than anyone else, so it’s important to be mindful about making assumptions about people based on their appearance.
DHD No. 10 Public Information Officer Jeannine Taylor said they are working on implementing a subscription-based alert system that will send information on any number of health-related topics.
Taylor said they began working on the system prior to the discovery of COVID-19 but the virus’s spread has definitely sped up their efforts to get it up and running.
She anticipated the system will be operational in about a month.
