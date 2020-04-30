KAMAS VALLEY, UTAH -- Former Cadillac residents Kathy and Jerry Clifford did not have any special plans to celebrate their 40th anniversary on Monday. They are just happy they get to see it together.
The Cliffords, along with two other family members, contracted COVID-19 in March after a family friend came down with the virus.
Initially, the family friend did not have a fever, so he was not suspected of having the virus and wasn’t tested. That was during the early stages of the outbreak and there was not a lot of information or testing available.
Shortly after the Clifford family fell ill.
“It just went through us so fast,‘ Kathy said. “We were all concerned for each other, then trying to survive.‘
Kathy said the symptoms started about six weeks ago. Everybody seemed to have different symptoms too, including the chills, body aches, headache and loss of the sense of taste and smell, but no one in the family had a terrible cough.
“There is the cough, it is not a hacking cough, just once in a while — they call it a non-productive cough,‘ Jerry said. “We were fortunate it was not a lung thing.‘
“You just didn’t know what hit you,‘ Kathy said. “Everything that media says is true ... all (coronavirus) wants to do is kill its host. Then you think you’re feeling better and a week goes by and your fever spikes, it is just trying to kill you.
“It is like the flu on steroids; it is just a vicious virus.‘
Jerry said he had chills, muscle aches and a headache. “It didn’t last, but Kathy couldn’t shake it,‘ he said.
Kathy said she was just trying to get the fever down and was becoming dehydrated.
“There was nothing I could do to keep hydrated,‘ Kathy said. “I lost the sense of smell and taste and I couldn’t eat. The virus was killing me from the inside.‘
One day she went upstairs to check on a family member then things went dark.
“I passed out and it took a couple minutes for a family member to help me regain consciousness,‘ Kathy said. “My oxygen levels were just tanking and my body was shutting down.‘
She was rushed to the hospital and had a private room on a floor reserved for COVID-19 patients.
“I only saw one nurse every four hours. They were trying to limit exposure,‘ Kathy said. “My care was excellent.
“It was really frightening, I was so weak I couldn’t even text my family. My fingers would just tremble when I tried to text.‘
Kathy was diagnosed as having silent hypoxia, where she didn't have breathing problems, but her oxygen levels were low, and fainting from a lack of oxygen was a constant possibility.
Jerry and Kathy are active, frequently skiing, with no underlying medical issues.
“The doctors said I was the healthiest (being treated),‘ Kathy said, “and I was miserable.‘
It has been six weeks and the Cliffords are still weak from the virus.
“With the flu, you are better in a few days, it has been six weeks now and I still have a cough and the fatigue is so exhausting,‘ Kathy said. “When I came home from the hospital I couldn’t walk a block. It takes weeks to recover from.‘
“It does kind of drain, I still don’t feel 100 percent,‘ Jerry said. “In the evening when it is time to go to bed, it’s time to go to bed, you’re worn out.‘
The Cliffords are still trying to build their stamina. They take short walks and ride a tandem bicycle and try to build the distance.
“Some days we just look at each other and say, ‘Nope, don’t have it today,’‘ Kathy said.
Kathy is a candidate to donate plasma and is looking forward to when she can, hoping it can save someone else from the pain she went through. In the meantime, she said she is hopeful people will follow social distancing guidelines.
“It just surprises me when I see people not practicing safe distance. I’m not trying to tell anybody what to do, but if it brings more attention ... people should be more careful,‘ Kathy said. “We want our friends and family back in Michigan to be safe and not experience it. I would not wish this on anybody.‘
Kathy said she and the rest of the family is fortunate that no one was put on a ventilator or that no one died.
"We are the COVID-19 survivor family," she said.
Going out to eat to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary would have been difficult during the coronavirus pandemic, but the Cliffords didn’t have any special plans for Monday.
“No, just another day of recovery,‘ Jerry said of celebrating their anniversary.
