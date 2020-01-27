CADILLAC — When you’re writing a business plan, you don’t want to write one based on survival mode.
You want one that will last.
That’s why some potential marijuana business operators are hesitant about the Cadillac ordinance that allows medical and recreational businesses to separately co-locate (they have to be in separate suites, with separate entrances and exits, but can be in the same building).
Unifying medical and recreational marijuana retail business will be the key to profitability, would-be business owners say.
“Anybody that has been in this business knows that,‘ said John Taylor, co-owner of KKind, a medical marijuana business with a store in Kalamazoo. Taylor is planning to apply for a retail license in Cadillac.
Officially, Cadillac’s code is written in such a way that there could be four retail establishments (two medical, two recreational) in the city’s commercial district and a fifth microbusiness in the city’s industrial zone where people could purchase marijuana once the city distributes business licenses.
But it’s unlikely to play out that way due to business realities, two owners of marijuana businesses told the Cadillac News.
Both Taylor and Robert McCurren, a former physician who is a co-owner of a marijuana business, say that medical retail businesses are unlikely to be profitable in the coming years.
Right now, the recreational side doesn’t have the marijuana supply to keep customers satisfied, so people are relying on their medical marijuana cards. But when the recreational crop grows and is processed and tested, demand for medical marijuana will wane and people will stop renewing their cards, Taylor and McCurren predicted.
Medical marijuana is cheaper than recreational marijuana at the moment because the demand for recreational marijuana is high compared to the supply, which is low. That won’t always be the case.
McCurren suspects the medical marijuana retail industry won’t survive long-term, he said.
Both McCurren and Taylor said they’re still planning to apply for retail licenses in Cadillac; Taylor has an option at the site of Allegra Printing, while McCurren has an option at the site of adult store Mitchell Street News and Video. If McCurren’s company gets a license from the city, the store will be named Northern Trellis.
But they’re applying for co-located licenses and intend to create ‘A’ and ‘B’ suites at their respective sites, to operate side-by-side recreational and medical businesses.
“Worst case scenario, we can live with that,‘ said McCurren, who stressed that he appreciated how hard the city has worked on the ordinances thus far.
Neither has applied yet; Taylor said he expects most businesses will wait until the last day or two of the application period (which ends Feb. 28, 2020) before submitting their applications, to protect against competitors getting an advantage (the $5,000 application fee is non-refundable).
Both Taylor and McCurren say they will have local partners in their applications; businesses with local partners get more points in the city’s application process. They said they weren’t ready to announce who those partners might be.
