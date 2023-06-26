‘We do have a pretty busy summer:’ Mitchell State Park set to reopen

CADILLAC — Mitchell State Park is set to reopen on June 30 after it was closed for renovations.
Renovations to the park include resurfacing the roads in the campground and placing new markings on roadways and campsites.
The old toilet and shower building was also replaced with a new one.
“The toilet building was aging, and people did comment that it would be nice to see a new building,” Cadillac District Account Tech. Brenda Pylkas said. “We finally came up and was able to build and construct a new building.”
Despite the park closing for renovations, the rest of summer looks to pick up speed after reopening.
“Most of our weekends in July and August are booked,” Pylkas said. “We do maybe have a couple sites available during the week, but it looks like we’re going to have a very busy summer once we do open.”
Pylkas said reservations six months prior to the date of arrival and most visitors had reservations made for this season around the first of the year.
“We’re excited to reopen we missed having campers in the park,” Pylkas said.
Mitchell State Park will close for the season on Nov. 30.
