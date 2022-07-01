CADILLAC — There remains many uncertainties in the wake of a weekend fire that destroyed the Cadillac Revival Center off Plett Road.
The question of whether or not to cancel church services and programs is not one of them.
“We never cancel services,” said Pastor Will Markham. “Rain or shine, we’re here every Sunday. We have a no-cancellation policy. We don’t stop anything.”
The Sunday after the fire, the undeterred congregation gathered for church services underneath a tent on the hill overlooking Cadillac, next to the church’s big cross. During the week, the church still hosted its food pantry and the local Narcotics Anonymous group gathered for its regular meeting in the parking lot.
“We don’t know how to go backward,” he said. “We will continue doing all ministries.”
Markham said the fire might have destroyed the church building, but the church is alive and well — a mantra he has repeated many times since Saturday.
Haring Township Fire Department Chief Duane Alworden said they responded to the fire a little before 3 a.m. Saturday, June 25. At that time, the fire was reported in a corner of the building. They attempted to isolate the fire and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the building, but were limited on what they could do until Consumers Energy arrived to turn off power to the structure.
While they were waiting for power to be turned off, the fire moved into the main sanctuary area of the building, and from there quickly spread into the rest of the church.
Alworden said they believe the fire was caused by faulty electrical wiring.
Markham can point out the exact wire that caused the fire; he said it was outside the building and buried underground.
“Nothing of the building or its contents was able to be salvaged,” reads a message the church posted in its website. “The pastors and congregation now face the monumental task of relocating their congregation to another facility while they attempt to rebuild what’s been lost.”
Markham said while firefighters were able to salvage a few items from the church before the fire spread to the main building, including a computer and some personal keepsakes from his office, other precious items were destroyed, including a 12-by-18 foot stained-glass mural depicting the cross on the hill underneath a rainbow.
“That’s gone now, melted,” Markham said. “But that’s all just stuff ... we didn’t lose any people.”
Now, Markham and the rest of the church family are focused on the future.
For the next several months — at least until September, when temperatures will start cooling down — Markham said they plan to continue holding church services under the tent. Between now and then, he said they will be looking for a temporary location to serve as a church building until a new facility is built.
The new facility likely won’t be in the same location as the old building that burned down but it will be on the same 37-acre property. Markham said the church has grown a lot since the old building was constructed in 2002.
“There were some inadequacies,” Markham said about the old building. “We had been talking about building a sanctuary on the current facility but obviously that’s not going to happen now.”
The Revival Center church was established in 1957 and the building destroyed by fire was constructed in 2002. The building does have insurance, but it will not be enough to cover the cost of rebuilding and replacing what was lost, according to the church. In addition, they do not know how long it will take for the investigation to end, and that impacts when the insurance company will begin to pay for damages.
Markham said they are still in the very preliminary stages of rebuilding after the fire, so he’s not exactly sure when things will begin to come together. He is hopeful, however, that by the time they move into a temporary facility, that architectural drawings for a new building will be complete. After that, he guessed it would be about a year before the new building will be constructed and ready for use.
“Would you please consider giving a generous financial donation to help them purchase the resources they need to continue their ministry, to rebuild their church and replace the resources that were lost in the fire,” the statement on the church’s website reads.
“The people and leaders of Revival Center are resolute in their confidence in God’s goodness and ability to provide. Your gift will act as a further testimony of His goodness.”
Anyone interested in making a donation to the church can visit revivalcentercadillac.org or text-to-give at 810-202-0605. Please put “Building Fund” in the memo.
