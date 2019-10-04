'We Like Mike' going away party Oct. 5 at CRC

LAKE CITY — There is a “We Like Mike‘ going away party being held for longtime Missaukee Sentinel reporter and local pastor Mike Dunn scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lake City Christian Reformed Church. Dunn has been reassigned as pastor to the South Evart Free Methodist Church and will be leaving his duties with The Missaukee Sentinel.
Everyone is invited to wish Dunn well and share some cider and homemade doughnuts.
