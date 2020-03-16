The hope is that when we are past the coronavirus scare, people will be saying everyone overreacted.
If that happens the measures being taken now will have worked. If people end up saying not enough was done to prevent the spread of the virus, well the outcome could be devastating.
Remember the actions being taken now are to prevent the quick spread of the virus, if that happens our medical system will be overrun with patients and may not be able to properly treat those who are sick.
What we are experiencing now is unlike anything most of us have ever lived through. It is extremely important that we work together and show our true community spirit, cooperation and compassion.
It is important to note that the media did not create this problem, we are bringing the information being shared by medical experts and community, state and national leaders. The coronavirus situation is serious, and it is probably more important now than ever that you have quick and accurate information, therefore we have removed the paywall on all the coronavirus stories.
We need to be clear, we at the Cadillac News do not enjoy this aspect of our jobs, but this is important information we must share and will continue to share. The coronavirus pandemic is uncharted territory for many of us and the situation is fluid. Information is changing daily and at times hourly. We will continue to do our best to bring you timely and, most importantly, accurate and factual information.
You can help us and the community by sending us your questions and concerns to news@cadillacnews.com and we will do our best to answer your questions as quickly as we can.
Please, above all else, follow the recommendations our health officials are providing, it is for your own safety as well as the community at large.
The greater Cadillac area is known as a caring, giving and compassionate community — now more than ever we need to live up to the reputation.
The Cadillac News
