'We're doing everything we can'

CADILLAC — The shipments are coming on schedule, but they're smaller than usual.
Munson sources personal protective equipment "from lots of different manufacturers across the country," said Dr. Joe Santangelo, chief medical officer at Munson Hospital in Cadillac, told the Cadillac News on Thursday.
He said that manufacturers of personal protective equipment (such as masks, gloves and gowns) are not sending as much gear as they normally do, but the products are still arriving at the hospital.
Doctors, nurses and other providers have to use the medical supplies smartly.
"It's important for people to understand that it is likely that there will be a shortage of personal protective equipment in the United States," Dr. Santangelo said. "Because there is likely to be a shortage, we are doing everything we can to make sure that we are protecting our employees, but also saving our personal protective equipment for when it is really needed."
That means providers are following a strict protocol for when to use and when not to use protective equipment in order to conserve resources while still protecting patients and employees.
"There is really nice direction from the World Health Organization and the CDC about what personal protective equipment you need for what you're doing," he said. "There are some things that don't need any personal protective equipment ... it's really clear as to which equipment you need to wear in which situation, which makes things a little bit easier for us because then we're not guessing, or misusing equipment on things that we shouldn't be using it on."
Dr. Santangelo could not provide a firm number of masks in Munson's possession. That number changes multiple times a day.
But he said the public and the media would be notified if the lack of protective equipment changed the way the hospital provides care.
"We are doing everything we can to not get to that point, by using what we have well," Dr. Santangelo said.
There are some manufacturers in the area that specialize in producing masks for various purposes but none contacted by the Cadillac News said they had the ability or intention to make medical masks.
Avon Protection site leader Mike Hamner said they produce a full face respirator mask and filter that provide for much higher level of protection than the N95 type mask typically used in a medical setting. Hamner said masks produced by Avon could be used by hospitals, the problem is they cost a lot more to make than the N95 masks. Hamner added that their masks also require fit testing and training on how to take them on and off.
Casey Danford, CEO of Training Mask, which manufactures masks that simulate high-altitude conditions for athletes, said they don’t have the capacity to produce medical masks of any kind but they have been asked to be one of Wexford County’s emergency medical response team drop centers. Danford said that means they would be considered a transfer house/drop zone for medical responders within Wexford county to come pick up their goods.
Some school districts in the area have extra supplies they'd be willing to donate to hospitals, if necessary.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said they have some latex and non-latex gloves they would donate.
Lake City Area Schools Superintendent Kim Blaszak said they have some dust masks at the school but they need to wear them while bagging meals for students and families while school is out of session.
"If we have anything else the hospital needs, we'll gladly donate it," Blaszak said.
