CADILLAC — When Sherry Dudek saw the opossum, she knew God was listening.
Only hours before, doctors had counseled her to consider her son’s quality of life.
Ricky Atherton-Dudek, 15, was hooked up to a ventilator after suffering a traumatic brain injury when he crashed the car he’d been driving.
After the meeting with doctors in Grand Rapids on Nov. 13, Dudek returned to her son’s ICU room and started talking with the nurse, telling funny stories about Ricky’s childhood, like the time the boy found an opossum playing dead and put it in a cooler.
Later, Dudek and her brother went back to the hotel where they were staying.
Dudek was smoking by the gazebo at midnight when she spotted it.
“And I said, ‘Brother, do you see that opossum sitting right there by that tree?’‘ Dudek recalled. Her brother whispered, “What are the odds?‘
But Dudek was sure it wasn’t a matter of odds.
“We weren’t alone in that room,‘ Dudek told her brother, who is Ricky’s biological father (Sherry and her husband Mike adopted Ricky through foster care). “Somebody’s trying to tell us, ‘I’m listening to you.’ Ricky’s not brain dead.‘
It wasn’t the first time during Ricky’s ordeal that Dudek felt the presence of a greater power.
Ricky’s wreck happened on Nov. 5 near the family’s Lake City home. Dudek and her husband Mike as well as some friends were headed to the Upper Peninsula to go rock-hunting. They were looking for Yooperlites, which light up at night when hit with a blacklight.
The investigation later showed that Ricky got a text from a girl and decided to take one of his parents’ friend’s vehicles from the driveway. When he realized it was running low on gas, he made a U-turn, then lost control and crashed the car.
“He made a horrible decision. But God came down and wrapped him in his arms and saved my baby,‘ Dudek said.
The Dudeks and their friends had just crossed the Mackinaw Bridge when they saw a shooting star that night. At first, they thought it was a promising omen that their hunt for Yooperlite would go well.
Then, the phone rang, and Dudek instantly knew the shooting star wasn’t a rock-hunting omen.
“It was God coming down to save my son,‘ she told the Cadillac News in an interview Friday.
Ricky isn’t currently verbal, but the family is hopeful he’ll regain the ability to speak once his trach is removed. He is communicating now by squeezing his hand, blinking, looking at “yes‘ and “no‘ signs, and giving his mother some attitude by rolling his eyes.
The family expects that Ricky will come home in early June.
Already, they’ve made some improvements to Ricky’s bedroom and the bathroom so he’ll be able to use his wheelchair. Dudek has her eye on a good deal on a wheelchair-accessible vehicle, and on Friday, friends and the family ran a bake sale fundraiser outside Something Personal in Cadillac to raise money to build a wheelchair ramp for their home (estimated to cost about $2,000 in materials).
Dudek said she knows there are more bills coming for Ricky’s care, but these expenses are the most pressing need.
Sherry and Mike run D’s Shoreline Services in Lake City and this is the middle of the season, where people are wanting to put their boats in the water. She said some clients haven’t wanted to bother her, but she wants their business.
“We can only go forward. I can’t sit and cry in my bedroom and cry,‘ Dudek said.
People interested in helping the family can send checks to Sherry and Mike Dudek 2637 West Davis Rd, Lake City, MI, 49651.
