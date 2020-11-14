Wear the best mask you can afford

CADILLAC — When the COVID-19 pandemic began, hospitals were desperate for personal protective equipment. If you had N95 masks, donating them to the hospital could make a difference in keeping personnel there safe.
People were urged not to buy N95s and surgical masks; that way, hospitals would get the supplies they needed. They were hard for private citizen to find.
That's how we all ended up with homemade fabric masks; we needed to protect the supply chain for hospitals, so we made them ourselves instead of buying them.
Eight months into the pandemic in Michigan, however, N95s are available to private citizens; just about every apparel company (and some non-apparel companies) sell face masks, and you can once again buy giant tubs of disinfectant.
But as the governor reminded Michiganders on Thursday: just because you can do something, doesn't mean you should.
N95s are available to anybody who can pay for them. Should we be buying them?
Earlier this week, the Cadillac News asked Dr. James Whelan, acting chief of medicine at Munson Cadillac Hospital, that very question.
"Right now the hospital is okay. You do not need to donate (N95 masks) to the hospital," Dr. Whelan said.
It was a sentiment reinforced Friday by Munson CEO Ed Ness.
"We know how to treat COVID-19 patients better than we did before, and our PPE supplies are good. The challenges we are facing now are directly related to community spread of COVID-19," Ness said in a message posted online. That echoed a message Thursday from hospital executives in Michigan that called on people to mask up and practice social distancing as COVID-19 cases grow exponentially.
If you've been wearing a home-sewn cloth mask, it may be time for an upgrade.
"I would encourage people to wear the highest grade mask that they have access to that they're comfortable wearing," Dr. Whelan told the Cadillac News.
In a "perfect world" that would mean people wear an N95 while they're out and about, according to Dr. Whelan.
So, what is an N95 compared to a surgical mask?
Like cloth masks, surgical masks primarily protect the people around you from your spittle and gives you some protection from theirs.
N95s, on the other hand, "reduce wearer’s exposure to particles including small particle aerosols and large droplets," according to a CDC infographic.
While N95 filtering facepiece respirators "filter out at least 95% of very small (0.3 micron) particles," the SARS-COV-2 virus is smaller than that. However, as USA Today reported in June, the virus "is always bonded to something larger."
That "something larger" is stuff like water and mucus; things that the N95 will filter out.
The downside to an N95 compared to masks is that it needs to fit you properly and you have to check the seal every time you put it on.
There are hundreds, if not thousands of N95s now available on the market and approved by the CDC.
Others, like the CastleGrade G-Series (you may have seen the ads on your social media channels), are waiting to pass that final hurdle.
The G-series is a silicone reusable respirator that the company says has passed N95 testing but is waiting on CDC approval.
Most N95s are not meant to be reusable; that is the upside to cloth masks—you can wash and reuse them. N95s can also be harder to breathe in, and the CDC says they may not be for everybody.
