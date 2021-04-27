CADILLAC – In a normal year, the dam on the Clam River near Lake Cadillac would still be open, with water from lakes Mitchell and Cadillac spilling into the blue-ribbon trout stream.
But the dam has been closed for more than a month now, Wexford County Drain Commissioner Mike Solomon said.
Closing the dam early is one of the few tools at Solomon's disposal to bring lake levels up in time for the summer boating season.
"Ultimately, lake levels are a reflection of rainfall," Solomon told the Cadillac News by phone.
In an upcoming letter to the Lake Mitchell Improvement Board, Solomon wrote, "During 2020, we had 34.01 inches of total precipitation, compared to our annual average over the past 30-years of 35.45 inches. So, our precipitation amount in 2020 was about 1.5 inches below the average and then we received very low snow amounts for the first three months of 2020."
The National Weather Service told the Cadilac News that more precisely, 3.85 inches of precipitation fell in the Cadillac area in the winter of 2020 and 4.89 inches have fallen so far this year.
"It's below. I would say two to three inches," said meteorologist Tim Locker.
As drain commissioner, it's Solomon's job to open and close the dam; a court order sets the objective for winter lake levels at 1288.90 feet and "is intended to provide storage for the expected snow melt and spring rains that we see most years," Solomon wrote.
He opened the dam on the Clam River on Oct. 24, 2020, but because there was little precipitation over the winter and early spring, Solomon ended up closing it on March 29, 2021 "which is fully two months before they have normally been closed."
Despite this effort — closing the dam early so Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell wouldn't lose more water to the river— water levels on the lakes and the canal between them are lower than everybody would like and lower than the court ordered.
"As of April 7, 2021, the lakes are about 2.25 inches below the Court Established target summer level," Solomon wrote.
Dave Foley, who lives on Lake Mitchell and has talked to Solomon about the water levels, said he's heard some complaining about the lakes being low; for people with docks, it may mean they'll need to add extra sections.
"They have a good reason to complain," Foley said, pausing before adding, "It's nature's fault."
Foley said Lake Mitchell has seen tough years like this before; it's not a record. And the opposite of "not enough water" has also been true recently.
"All the docks that were in one year by the first of May floated away after a giant rainstorm. The water came up and if (the docks) weren't secured, they—including mine—floated away and we had to go retrieve our dock sections all over," Foley said. "It was a few years back."
In his letter, Solomon noted that weather patterns are changing. That can mean both storms and droughts happen in quick succession.
"It has been fairly well-established that weather patterns have been changing during the past 20 to 30 years. More rainfall, less severe winters and associated snowfall amounts, and larger and more frequent storm events have become the norm," Solomon noted, citing a storm in Mason County in 2019 where 13 inches fell in 24 hours. "What have historically been classified as 50-year and 100-year storm events seem to be occurring with much greater frequency and have lost a certain amount of meaning."
Solomon said it's too early to give up on boating this summer. There's still time for the water levels to come back up. Typically, more than 10 inches of rain fall in April, May and June.
Foley said he know some people would like Solomon to block off a hole in the dam that allows some water to flow from Lake Cadillac into the Clam River.
But it's doubtful that the drain commissioner could do that.
"Any proposal to change the Clam River flow would require a permit that would have to be obtained through EGLE. Such a proposal would likely be opposed by the MDNR Fisheries Division and would involve a potentially lengthy and expensive process that may ultimately fail," Solomon wrote.
Foley expressed concern for the Clam River, one of 49 blue-ribbon trout streams in northern Lower Michigan; the Clam is "famous" for brook trout. Though there's not much riverfront property in Cadillac, there is some in eastern Wexford County and Missaukee County.
"I feel sorry for the boat people but I also realize people whose property is downriver, they've been counting on the enforcement of that law; that (the dam) opens and closes," Foley noted.
