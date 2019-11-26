Weather delays construction of Wexford County Central Dispatch building

CADILLAC — It looks as though multiple issues are causing the construction of the new Wexford County Central Dispatch Building to be delayed.
Work started on the facility in July, and Feb. 15 was the contractual date for the substantial completion of the building. The hope was Feb. 15 also would be when dispatch moved into the new facility. Recently, it was brought to the attention of the Wexford County Board of Commissioners the project will be delayed for various reasons, but mostly due to the rainy and wet fall.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said while there are some issues with getting the electrical hookups connected, the real issue is the roof. She said the concrete for the roof was poured weeks ago but it needed to cure for 28 days. After that, crews needed to install a membrane, but the weather has not allowed them to do that.
Wexford County 911/Central Dispatch Director Duane Alworden said it is his understanding the project will be delayed roughly a month. Despite the delay, he said the good thing is dispatch is still operating at its current location at the old Wexford County Jail/Sheriff’s Office.
He also said the construction delay will not impact the upcoming switch to the state 800 megahertz system on Jan. 1.
“That is why I’m not upset. This is the first time I have had to deal with construction from beginning to end. I know now I will never build a house,‘ Alworden joked. “There are a lot of moving parts in construction and this has been an interesting learning experience for me and my deputy director (Travis Baker).‘
With the move-in date now pushed to sometime in March, Alworden said he does have to decide how dispatch will utilize the state’s 800 MHz system. That decision will revolve around whether he connects a temporary set up at the dispatchers’ consoles for the 800 MHz paging or puts one 800 MHz radio in the dispatch center to handle the paging.
Alworden said he is waiting on pricing from the radio vendor before he makes a decision.
If he decides to install the temporary set up he would ask the board of commissioners to use the contingency money from the construction project to cover that cost.
Originally, the new Wexford County Jail had a dispatch center in it, but the Wexford County Board of Commissioners eventually started leaning toward contracting the service out to a third party, such as the Michigan State Police, Meceola Central Dispatch or Grand Traverse Central Dispatch, among others. As a result, the dispatch center was removed from the new jail’s plans.
After residents of the county passed the 911 surcharge increase, the commissioners opted to keep the service local due to the public’s support for it. By the time the commissioners decided to keep the service local, however, it was too late to have it be part of the new jail.
Since the jail was constructed and opened, dispatch has remained at its original location at the old jail site but it is not efficient with utilities and too old to meet the needs of a 21st Century dispatch center. With that in mind, the county commissioners opted to build the new facility.
