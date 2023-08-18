Thursday was a cool and rainy day, but this is Michigan, and the weather changes pretty quickly.
With that in mind, beginning Friday and continuing throughout the weekend, temperatures will gradually warm up, ending Sunday in the upper 80s. Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Cornish said with temperatures on the cool side Thursday a return to more pleasant and summer-like weather will return.
“July is usually the hottest month and now heading toward September the average highs are headed downward. It becomes more common for dramatic swings when it comes to temperatures,” he said.
On Friday, Cornish said it will remain cooler with gusty northwest winds. Temperatures will only be in the upper 60s and possibly 70 degrees. Lows Friday night will be somewhat chilly and dip down into the mid-40s. Cornish said it is a foreshadowing of what’s to come as we move into fall.
Saturday, however, will have highs reach the low 80s and lows Saturday night will be more moderate in the upper 50s. By Sunday, it will feel more like summer with highs in the upper 80s.
Looking ahead, Cornish said the Climate Prediction Center is predicting there to be slightly better than normal chances for a warm fall, but added it is somewhat a roll of the dice in Northern Michigan.
“It’s not uncommon to have stretches of warm weather in the fall, followed by cool and rainy weather or worse, but we have been seeing more mild falls than in previous years,” he said.
