Want to learn about that weed in the lake? North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) and the Muskegon River Watershed Assembly (MRWA) can help you with that.
The organizations will be hosting a free, one-hour Question and Answer Webinar on April 15, 2021 at 3 p.m.
MRWA says you will learn "how to get connected with monitoring area lakes for aquatic invasive plants by enrolling in the Exotic Aquatic Plant Watch (EAPW)."
The Watch trains participants "on how to identify five aquatic invasive plants and spot them before they take over a lake."
Erick Elgin, aquatic ecologist and water resource educator at Michigan State University Extension, will give a short presentation followed by the question and answer session. You'll also get information on how to register to participate as a volunteer with the MiCorps Cooperative Lake Monitoring Program (CLMP). For more information, send an email to: emma.costantino@macd.org or mrwa@ferris.edu.
