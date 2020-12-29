CADILLAC — The PBB incident in the 1970s has continued to impact peoples' health in the decades since.
The chemicals were mistakenly put into animal feed, which then got into peoples' bodies when they consumed meat or dairy.
The chemicals have been tied to cancer and other health problems. Research is also being conducted on whether those health problems are being experienced in the generations that followed.
Michele Marcus, Ph.D of Emory University researches the impact of PBB on the body, following the incident in the 1970s (PBB was banned a short while after the mistake was discovered).
Now the state of Michigan is launching a webpage to make it easier for people to learn about PBB and to link up with Marcus and the team at Emory who are researching PBB.
The new website provides a mechanism for you to request a dead relative's PBB information kept by the state.
That had been a problem for years, Dr. Marcus said.
"So many people in the community wanted to get the records of their deceased parents, in particular, because we know that the parents' exposure can affect the health of the children and grandchildren," Dr. Marcus said. "So this is really huge. We're really very pleased."
The state is also working with the Emory University researchers to update data on the cancer incidence among people exposed to PBB.
"That's so important because, you know, the earlier you diagnose a cancer, the better the survival (rate)," Dr. Marcus said.
Dr. Marcus said these new steps from the state—providing a mechanism for family members to obtain their relatives' PBB records and updating the cancer data—are huge and something her team has been working towards for years.
“MDHHS is making efforts to ensure that Michiganders are provided key information on potential health impacts from PBB exposure, historical research that has been conducted by MDHHS, and how they can participate in future PBB research with Emory University,‘ said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, in a news release.
If you have a deceased relative who participated in the Michigan Long-Term PBB Study and would like to request their historical study records from the State, please visit Michigan.gov/PBB or call 800-648-6942, the news release stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.