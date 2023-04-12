MESICK — Warm temperatures, winds and winter buildup of dry grasses and leaves raised fire danger concerns over the past few days, and a blaze Wednesday evening near Mesick showed why.
Wexford County Emergency Management Director Randy Boike said the first call regarding the fire came in around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The fire, simply known as the Mesick Fire for now, started on the north side of 16 Road near the Minar Cemetery and moved north/northeast, nearly to 3 Road.
“We don’t have a cause yet. We were fortunate because the initial report was from an aircraft that was fighting a different fire on 20 Mile Road,” Boike said. “They were pulling off of that and noticed smoke up here. It gave an early heads up.”
Boike said the fire was about a half-mile in length and the wind pushed it from its origin. That is when it found some pines and started moving. Fortunately, Boike said the fire hit some hardwoods before reaching 3 Road, which slowed it down. Although it slowed the fire, Boike said all homes on 3 Road were evacuated as well as some on 14 Road.
By 8 p.m., however, the all clear was given and people in the area could return to their homes, Boike said. He also said the difference maker in helping to get the fire contained were the two air tankers or Air Boss planes that came in and made multiple drops in the area of the homes.
The fire was considered contained but Boike said crews were still working to put out small fires that were still burning. He also said it wasn’t expanding and units would remain on scene throughout the night until everything was knocked down.
“The firefighters did an awesome job. There were no injuries and we didn’t lose any equipment or structures. It could have been worse and minutes made a difference on this one.”
With a Red Flag Warning already issued for Thursday in Wexford County, Boike said it could be a similar day filled with concern. He also said Friday could be more of the same.
Responding departments to the fire included the U.S. Forest Service, Department of Natural Resources, Buckley Fire Department, Springville Township Fire Department, Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department, Boon Township Fire Department and Cleon Township Fire Department.
Buckley Fire Chief Mike Guernsey said the fire burned roughly 25 acres and flames reached heights of 60 to 70 feet. The fire was contained in roughly two hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.