CADILLAC — A fire late Wednesday night at a Cadillac factory was quickly contained by firefighters but not before it did some damage to equipment.
According to a Cadillac Fire Department press release, at 11:16 p.m., units were dispatched to reports of a fire at Michigan Rubber Products on Holman Street.
Units arrived on scene within minutes to find smoke coming from the building and all employees evacuated.
Fire crews worked with building maintenance and supervisors to find best access to the area involved. Once inside, fire department personnel extinguished and ventilated the structure.
Fire crews remained on scene until 1:24 a.m. making sure all affected presses were shut down and extinguished.
Fire damage to the structure was minimal, according to the press release, but there was heavy damage to multiple presses and equipment.
No injuries were reported.
The Cadillac Fire Department was assisted by Haring Township Fire Department, Cherry Grove Township Fire Department, and Mobile Medical Response.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.