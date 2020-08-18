Week of Aug. 15 had 0.5 percent positivity for coronavirus

CADILLAC — The week ending on Saturday, Aug. 15 was the second-best of the pandemic.
Of the 1,317 tests for the coronavirus that were run for residents of Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties, 0.5% (seven) were positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
The only week since the pandemic arrived in Michigan to have a lower positivity rate for the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area was the week ending May 30. That week the positivity rate was 0.4%, for two positive results out of 490 tests.
Testing capacity in the region has tripled since then; however, testing for asymptomatic people is still limited.
For the first half of August, the overall percentage of positive tests is 0.7%, or 23 of 3,092 tests administered as of Aug. 16. That's about half the overall rate in July, which was 1.6%. Community-spread virus is associated with a positivity rate of 3%, state health officials have previously said.
On Monday, there were four new cases in the Cadillac News coverage area, according to District Health Department No. 10's data dashboard.
There were two new cases in Wexford County, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic came to Michigan to 63. There have been four COVID-19 deaths in Wexford County and 40 recoveries (defines as people still alive a month after symptoms arrived). However, people are generally considered to be contagious or the virus for the first 10 days after symptoms arrived. There have been four cases in the past 10 days in Wexford County.
Lake County had the other two new cases, bringing the pandemic tally there to 28. There have been 12 recoveries. In the past 10 days, there have been 10 cases in Lake County.
Missaukee County remained at 28 cases, with one in the past 10 days.
Osceola County has had 64 cases, with 44 recoveries.
There were no COVID-19 hospitalizations at Munson Cadillac Hospital on Monday.
Statewide COVID-19 numbers reached 93,185 on Monday, with 465 cases new since Sunday. Deaths were at 6,325, with one new since Sunday. Five of the deaths have been in the Cadillac News coverage area, with four in Wexford County and one in Missaukee County.
