CADILLAC — A rainy Friday is expected to give way to gorgeous weekend conditions.
National Weather Service Senior Meteorologist Monique Runyan said the forecast is for temperature highs in the lower 70s on Saturday, along with partly sunny skies, which is defined as 40-60% cloud coverage.
Temperatures in the mid-70s are predicted for Sunday during the day, with rains possible as night approaches.
Runyan said rains could begin sometime around 5 p.m., although she added that providing an precise forecast several days in advance was difficult.
