A weekend system didn’t drop as much precipitation as anticipated, but another round of rain coming Tuesday night has some still concerned about minor flooding along a certain stretch of the Manistee River.
Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Sullivan said many rivers and streams are fairly high due to the annual spring melt-off and recent wet weather. At this point, any added rainfall or snow melt-off could cause some minor flooding problems, Sullivan said.
As luck would have it, a system will hit Michigan beginning Tuesday night and continuing through the day on Wednesday. Sullivan said there is the expectation that an additional inch of rain could fall during that time frame. He also said there is the expectation that wind gusts could be as high as 40 to 50 mph.
Although the Cadillac will experience the system and the rain, Sullivan said the potential for heavier amounts, including damaging hail and thunderstorms, are likely for areas east and south of the Cadillac area.
Over this past weekend, areas in Wexford and Osceola counties that deal with annual flooding issues this time of year had the possibility for minor flooding. Although the Manistee River near Sherman and the Muskegon River near Evart never got out of the action stage, Tuesday’s system again is raising some concerns, especially in Wexford County.
Wexford County Emergency Management Director Randy Boike said Monday afternoon despite the potential for minor flooding over the weekend, river levels near Sherman never got higher than the action stage of 14 feet. The minor flood stage occurs when the river reaches 15 feet.
The Manistee River at Sherman was 14.15 feet as of 2:45 p.m. Monday and had been receding most of the day. According to the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service. It was anticipated that the river would remain in the action stage for the rest of the week, according to the NWS prediction service.
Normally, the river is around 12.5 feet around that area. When the river in the Sherman area reaches the action level, it means the left bank begins to overflow and flooding of property along the right bank of the river upstream of the M-37 bridge begins.
In Osceola County, officials were watching the levels of the Muskegon River in Evart during the past weekend. On Monday, the river was 10.30 feet as of 2:30 p.m., according to the NWS prediction service. It was anticipated to stay in the action level between 10 and 12 feet through the start of this upcoming weekend before dipping back to below the action level.
The action level starts at 10 feet with minor flooding occurring at 12 feet. At 10 feet, the river is bank full, while at 10.5 feet flood waters begin to surround homes upstream of Evart in the Jeffery subdivision along Linden and Riverside roads. At 10.50 feet, Portions of Linden and Riverside roads in the Jeffery subdivision also begin to go underwater. High water also begins to cover Trout Drive in the Doc and Tom subdivision located just east of M-66 off of 9 Mile Road.
It is not anticipated to rise above the 10.60 feet mark, according to the NWS prediction service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.