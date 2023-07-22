CADILLAC — The weekend is forecast to have suitable conditions for being outdoors and enjoying summer.
If you are planning to go to the Cadillac Festival of the Arts on Saturday, the highs will be in the low 80s with dry and mostly sunny skies.
There is a small chance for a pop-up shower, but it not likely so conditions are favorable for appreciating some art or listening to music.
Sunday will pose similar conditions with temperatures in the low 80s. There will be a higher chance of scattered shower or thunderstorm.
“Just keep an eye on the sky there Sunday afternoon,” meteorologist Matt Gillen said. “Certainly, that’s our best chance for some showers and storms across the area.”
If you were looking to be on the water on Sunday continue to look at the forecast.
Looking at this upcoming week, conditions on Monday will be similar to that of the weekend with highs in the low 80s with a chance for a shower here or there.
“Some occasional rain chances next week, but no day looks like a glaring washout or anything like that,” Gillen said.
Starting on Wednesday temperatures will begin to heat up into the mid-80s to 90 degrees. There will also be an increase in humidity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.