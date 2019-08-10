Weidman man faces prison time for failing to pay child support

CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Weidman, Michigan, man faces two counts of a failure to pay child support.
Kyle James Wright was charged recently in 84th District Court with failure to pay child support connected with incidents between July 31, 2014 and May 31, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2016 and Sept. 30, 2017.
As of Feb. 22, 2019, Wright is in arrears $19,821.63, according to court records.
If convicted, Wright faces up to four years in prison.
A $15,300 cash bond was issued for Wright and a probable cause conference has been scheduled for Aug. 13.
Wright is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
