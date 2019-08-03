REED CITY — The Osceola County Road Commission recently announced the reduction in weight limits on the 5th Avenue Bridge over the Clam River northeast of Marion.
The weight limit was reduced to 3 tons due to a recent inspection by Link Engineering Service, LLC, according to Osceola County Road Commission Manager Luke Houlton. Load restrictions were initially placed on the bridge in 2018 when inspection reports indicated section loss to the steel beams and sheet piling had become significant enough to warrant establishing load limits, Houlton said in a press release.
Options for short term repairs and/or shoring are being explored, however, these measures are not likely to be substantial enough to increase the load limitations, Houlton said. At best, they would extend how long the bridge can be kept open to traffic. If future inspections show continued accelerated deteriorating, it will be necessary to close the bridge to all traffic, according to Houlton.
The 5th Avenue Bridge is currently scheduled for replacement with funding from the Michigan Local Bridge Program during the fiscal year 2021.
