By Monday, half of the county roads in the Cadillac News coverage area will have seasonal weight restrictions.
Friday, Osceola County announced it would enact seasonal weight restrictions on all county roads beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, while Lake County enacted its weight restrictions at 6 a.m. Friday. Once in place, these restrictions remain in place until further notice in Osceola and Lake counties.
It was a different story in both Wexford and Missaukee counties.
Both road commissions posted a similar message that stated both Wexford and Missaukee counties would continue to monitor the forecast in hopes of avoiding the implementation of seasonal weight restrictions this early. Both messages said it was dependent on cooperation from trucking companies. Missaukee County also included logging companies in its message.
Both counties asked trucking and logging companies to not haul if the roads they are on start to break up, soften up or get muddy. The hope is the weather will turn colder and business can resume as usual. It was not guaranteed, however, restrictions wouldn’t be implemented, but both road commissions were hopeful the cooperation from these companies would help to delay their implementation.
Wexford County Road Commission Manager and Engineer Karl Hanson said his agency contacted the trucking industry with similar messages and they were supportive of the request.
Last year, the restrictions were enacted on March 5 in Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties, while Lake County enacted the restrictions on March 7. In 2021, Lake County enacted them on March 1, while Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford County did so on March 2. In 2020, all four counties put restrictions on local roads on March 2, while in 2019, all four counties enacted weight restrictions on March 13.
By law, Michigan’s state and local road agencies may enact seasonal weight restrictions whenever conditions warrant. Weight restrictions are traditionally enacted each spring to minimize road damage caused by commercial vehicles during the freeze-thaw cycle of spring.
As the ground thaws, water is forced toward the surface, exerting pressure under the pavement. This causes weak spots and makes the road surface more prone to damage. The heavier the vehicle, the greater the probability of causing harm to roads.
A federal highway formula is used to determine when the weight restrictions should be put into place. It uses high and low temperatures for the upcoming 15 days. If the trend indicates a thawing cycle, the restrictions are enacted.
During the weight-restriction period, trucks traveling on “posted/restricted‘ roads must carry lighter loads. The legal load limit is reduced by 25 to 35% and trucks must travel at slower speeds.
The Michigan Department of Transportation also is enacting some spring weight restrictions.
Effective at 6 a.m. Monday, weight restrictions will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways from the Michigan/Indiana and Michigan/Ohio state lines north to and including M-55 from the intersection with U.S. 31 in Manistee, then east on M-55 to the intersection with M-66 in Missaukee County, then north on M-66 to the intersection with M-55 in Missaukee County, then east on M-55 to the intersection with U.S. 23 in Tawas City.
State trunkline highways typically carry M, I or U.S. designations.
The County Road Association of Michigan has information on its website regarding all county seasonal weight restrictions and can be accessed at micountyroads.org/business/seasonal-weight-restrictions. The website also provides commercial truck operators with all the information needed to comply with these temporary weight restrictions. For MDOT weight restriction information and updates, call 800-787-8960, or access this information on MDOT’s website at www.michigan.gov/truckers, under “Restrictions and Conditions.”
