By Tuesday, Cadillac area road commissions will have lifted weight restrictions on all county roads.
Lake County lifted its weight restrictions on April 18 and Osceola County will be next when it scheduled to remove its weight restrictions at noon Saturday. Missaukee County’s weight restrictions on country roads are scheduled for removal at 8 a.m. Monday and Wexford County will be the final Cadillac area county road commission to lift the road restrictions at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
It will be a similar story for area state trunklines.
Effective 6 a.m. Monday, April 25, weight restrictions will be lifted on all state trunkline highways from the southern Michigan border north to the Mackinac Bridge.
Frost restrictions are still in effect for the remainder of the state and will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways north of the Mackinac Bridge. State routes typically carry M, I, or US designations.
By law, Michigan’s state and local road agencies may enact seasonal weight restrictions whenever conditions warrant. Weight restrictions are traditionally enacted each spring to minimize road damage caused by commercial vehicles during the freeze-thaw cycle of spring.
As the ground thaws, water is forced toward the surface, exerting pressure under the pavement. This causes weak spots and makes the road surface more prone to damage. The heavier the vehicle, the greater the probability of causing harm to roads.
A federal highway formula is used to determine when the weight restrictions should be put into place. It uses high and low temperatures for the upcoming 15 days. If the trend indicates a thawing cycle, the restrictions are enacted.
During the weight-restriction period, trucks traveling on “posted/restricted” roads must carry lighter loads. The legal load limit is reduced by 25 to 35%, and trucks must travel at slower speeds.
On March 5, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties put weight restrictions in place on country roads, while Lake County enacted them on March 7.
