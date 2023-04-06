Two of the four Cadillac area county road commissions covered by the Cadillac News will soon be lifting their weight restrictions on local roads.
Osceola County announced it would be lifting the spring weight restrictions at noon Thursday, April 6, while Lake County announced it was lifting them at 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 8. Both Wexford and Missaukee counties have yet to make any announcements regarding lifting their weight restrictions on county roads.
In Missaukee County, the Cadillac News was told they were tentatively looking at possibly lifting them on Monday, April 10, but that was not a certainty as of Wednesday.
By law, Michigan’s state and local road agencies may enact seasonal weight restrictions whenever conditions warrant. Weight restrictions are traditionally enacted each spring to minimize road damage caused by commercial vehicles during the freeze-thaw cycle of spring.
As the ground thaws, water is forced toward the surface, exerting pressure under the pavement. This causes weak spots and makes the road surface more prone to damage. The heavier the vehicle, the greater the probability of causing harm to roads.
A federal highway formula is used to determine when the weight restrictions should be put into place. It uses high and low temperatures for the upcoming 15 days. If the trend indicates a thawing cycle, the restrictions are enacted.
During the weight-restriction period, trucks traveling on “posted/restricted” roads must carry lighter loads. The legal load limit is reduced by 25 to 35%, and trucks must travel at slower speeds.
On Friday, Feb. 10, Lake County put weight restrictions in place on country roads, while Osceola County enacted them on Monday, Feb. 13. Wexford and Missaukee counties didn’t put the restrictions in place until Saturday, March 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.