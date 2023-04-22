Welcome back: 3 CASO alumni returning for May concert, 50th anniversary

CADILLAC — Three people with ties to the Cadillac area and the Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra will return in May to help celebrate a 50th anniversary.
Maestro William Hayes and musicians Andrea Stang-Luegge and Kristin Dauphinais will be part of the Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra’s spring concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, in the Cadillac High School Performance Gym. The concert will serve as the second of the orchestra’s year-long celebration of 50 years of bringing classical orchestral music to the community. Hayes, Stang-Luegge and Dauphinais are guest performers, all of who have musical ties to Cadillac.
Hayes conducted the orchestra for 14 years until 1994 and is returning to Cadillac to share his talents as a composer and conductor. He will be leading the orchestra in the premiere of his new work entitled, “Cottontail,” which is a classical rendition of the tune by Gene Autry.
During his career, Hayes has written original compositions, arranged and adapted scores for ensembles within Michigan, including the Ypsilanti Youth Orchestra, Traverse City Civic Players and the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra. He also has prepared several commissioned works for educational institutions, sacred performing arts groups, symphony orchestras and chamber music organizations across the nation.
When it comes to Stang-Luegge and Dauphinais, both women began their musical journeys in Cadillac and have enjoyed successful music careers.
Stang-Luegge will perform the second movement of Haydn Concerto for Trumpet and it will be a musical reunion between her and Hayes. In 1991, as a junior in high school, Stang-Luegge performed the Hadyn concerto with the Cadillac Area Symphony, with Hayes conducting.
After graduating from Cadillac High School in 1992, Stang-Luegge studied music education at Central Michigan University and has been a music teacher in southwest Michigan for more than 20 years.
Dauphinais also is a graduate of Cadillac High School and during that time was very involved in musicals and the Footliters. Mentors during that time included Judy Nichols, Carol Cushion and Margie Annis.
“They helped to teach how to be a mentor to others,” she said. “I also owe so much to my life mentors and my constant inspiration, my parents, Barb and Terry Tatarchuk.”
Dauphinais’ performing career has taken her throughout the United States and internationally with tours in Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. She also has worked in a variety of genres, including musical theatre, opera, concert, oratorio, chamber music and solo recitals. Currently, Dauphinais is the chair of vocal studies on the faculty of the University of Arizona in Tucson.
In addition to these special guests, the orchestra also will be joined by current Cadillac Area Public Schools music students, who have been working through the second semester to prepare for this performance. These students will be joining the orchestra for two pieces during the upcoming concert.
Following the concert, an afterglow will be held where symphony merchandise will be sold and baked goods from Wildflour Bakery. Volunteers from the Cadillac Philharmonic Club also will assist with the celebration, which will include cake and beverages.
The Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra was founded to provide for the long-standing interest in instrumental music. The symphony board was created in 1973, and the group was incorporated seven years later.
