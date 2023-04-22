Welcome back: 3 CASO alumni returning for May concert, 50th anniversary

Maestro William Hayes, pictured above, and musicians Andrea Stang-Luegge and Kristin Dauphinais will be part of the Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra’s spring concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 in the Cadillac High School Performance Gym. The concert will serve as the second of the orchestra’s year-long celebration of 50 years of bringing classical orchestral music to the community.