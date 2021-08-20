Welcome back: CAPS hosting open houses next week

CADILLAC — School may not officially start until Aug. 30, but Cadillac Area Public Schools will welcome students back a week early with multiple open houses.
The district recently announced that open houses at each of its buildings are scheduled for next week, beginning Tuesday, Aug 24.
Incoming freshman and new students will have an assembly from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cadillac High School Auditorium. The remaining high school students — in grades 10 through 12 — may pick up their schedules from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at the high school office.
Cadillac Innovation High School, located on the campus of Baker College of Cadillac, is hosting its open house at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, while Mackinaw Trail Middle School students also will have their open house on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Incoming sixth-grade students will be first beginning at 4:30 p.m., while seventh- and eighth-grade students will come at 6 p.m.
Students at Forest View, Franklin and Lincoln elementary buildings will have their open houses from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, while Little Vikings Preschool and Great Start Readiness Program students will have their open house at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Recently, the CAPS board passed the COVID-19 back-to-school plan.
The plan includes mask-wearing being optional for grades K-12 but strongly recommended. However, students who ride CAPS buses will have to wear masks due to a federal mandate. Hand washing and sanitizing will be encouraged and cleaning and disinfecting will be done every 24 hours. The district also has improved its ventilation in every building and includes air filtration systems.
Added COVID measures include not having required testing but having them available at the Wexford Adolescent Wellness Center. The COVID-19 vaccination is not required but recommended for those who are eligible. COVID-19 vaccines also will be available at the wellness center at no cost.
It also means K-5 students will cohort with their grade-level peers and classroom space will be maximized to allow for distancing. The board’s action also included parents being notified if their child was in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case.
COVID-19 positive students and staff also cannot return to school until the conditions for re-entry have been met. The district also will again provide the COVID dashboard on its website.
Back-to-school information is located at www.cadillacschools.org, including supply lists, transportation schedules and these open house schedules.
