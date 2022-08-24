Tuesday was a special day in Marion for more than one reason.
It was the first day of school. That is an annual occurrence, but the start of the 2022-2023 school year was one that more closely resembled pre-COVID times. Parents walked students to their new classrooms at the elementary, something that hasn’t happened in Marion since before the pandemic in 2019.
Marion Public Schools Superintendent/Marion Elementary Principal Danyel Prielipp said she could notice a change on this first day of school.
“When we started planning for the year in the early summer, that’s exactly what we had in mind. We’re planning for a normal school year,” she said.
“If we have to make changes, we’ll make changes, but (Tuesday) it was awesome.”
Prielipp said no restrictions gave parents a sense of normalcy, too. It allowed them to take their child to the classroom and make sure they were OK. At the elementary level, that kind of piece of mind is priceless for both the child and parent.
With the Tuesday resembling pre-COVID conditions in terms of rules and regulations, Prielipp said when planning for the first day of school, they had to take a refresher on what the district did before COVID changed nearly every aspect of how schools were run.
“In the planning stages, we had to talk about what we did before COVID. Did we let parents bring their kids into the building,” she said.
While things were as normal as they could be in a post-COVID restricted world, Prielipp said the installation of new lights, ceilings and other construction projects made it so teachers were not able to get their classrooms ready as soon as they would like. It also made it so the district could not have open houses before the start of school.
As a result, teachers were busy Monday getting their rooms ready for the first day. While a majority of the construction occurred at the elementary, there was work done at the high school/middle school building as well.
“My teachers showed a lot of patience and flexibility this summer because again, some of them couldn’t get into their classroom until last week,” she said. “So they were working (Monday) night until 7 or 8 p.m.”
Tuesday also was the first day of school where Prielipp was superintendent.
In August 2020, the Marion Public Schools Board of Education offered the K-12 principal and interim superintendent position to Prielipp, who, at the time, was the high school principal/athletic director. Recently retired Marion Superintendent Steve Brimmer was hired in October 2020 and started at the helm shortly after he was hired.
In August 2020, Prielipp was new to her position as principal and athletic director, so when she added the jobs of the superintendent and elementary principal to the mix, it was a little overwhelming. When the job was posted and led to Brimmer being hired, Prielipp said she was open to becoming a superintendent in the future, but not at that time.
In April, the Marion Board of Education voted to hire Prielipp as its new superintendent/elementary principal after it was recently announced Brimmer would be retiring effective July 1.
During the past two years, Prielipp was the K-12 principal and worked in both the elementary and junior/senior high schools. With Brimmer only working on a part-time basis, there were times when she had to fill in. As a result, she got more comfortable with becoming a superintendent.
With that comfortability that is when she decided the time was right to throw her hat into the ring. While there was excitement Tuesday about her first, first day as superintendent there also was sadness due to her not being at the high school.
“I’ve been in the high school for 25 years. That’s been my job. So there was a little emotion when I walked in (Tuesday),” she said. “I went to the high school at 9 a.m. because I was going to see my sixth and seventh graders. I thought I would go up between the first and second hour to see if they needed help with lockers and when I went there I was like this isn’t my building. It was a little emotional.”
As for what the new year holds in Marion, Prielipp said she is excited to start the new social emotion learning program throughout the entire district, K-12. She also is just excited about the return of normalcy after the past two years have been anything but that. That means the return of classroom volunteers and helpers.
“Those are two of the main things right now. That’s not to say there won’t be more as we move down the road,” she said.
In Missaukee County, staff at Lake City and McBain Schools are excited to introduce some new programming and resources for their students.
This year, Lake City Superintendent Timothy Hejnal said they are implementing the Leader in Me program to build students’ leadership skills.
“The Leader in Me is an opportunity for us to step another level up and to have an umbrella theme that will open up various leadership opportunities for our students as we continue on,” Hejnal said.
Though becoming a Leader in Me school is a three-year process, Hejnal said parents and students will begin seeing it as the school begins teaching and developing students’ leadership skills.
Another program Lake City Schools is pushing for is an outdoor and adventure education program for students. Over the summer, Hejnal said he has been working on designing an outdoor adventure course for students to utilize doing the school year.
“We’re hoping to get poles erected this fall and perhaps our tower built for the climbing piece,” Hejnal said.
“But we’re looking right now at how an outdoor classroom space fits into every grade level, from K to 12, and trying to find ways to do that differently.”
With things getting back to pre-COVID times, Hejnal also said they would like to implement more enrichment activities for students.
“We want to continue to build those types of groups so that every student at Lake City has a group outside of the classroom that they can connect with,” he said.
Over at McBain Rural Agricultural Schools, Superintendent Scott Akom said he is excited about the school’s new wellness center. Earlier this summer, the school announced its plans to clear out a space for the center and get it ready for this school year.
Now that the room, which is located in the old elementary school office, Akom said they are excited to begin servicing students ages 5 to 21.
“We’ve already done medical training for the staff and now our students will reap the benefits,” he said.
At the preschool, Akom said they have opened up the playground, which was expanded this summer. However, the work isn’t done, as Akom said they are looking to add a track around the playground for students to use.
With the school year officially under way, Akom said everyone is happy to have students back from another year of learning.
“It’s a great place to learn, a great place to see your friends and hang out,” he said. “We have great mentors here with the staff who truly care about the kids in the community.”
