LEROY — After the uncertainty in 2020, Pine River Area Schools students and staff were happy to be back in school Thursday.
While COVID-19 restrictions were a large part of the last school year, Pine River started the new year with few in place. It also was the first time students, and in particular elementary students, got to see the various improvements made as a result of a bond passage.
The bond the district voters approved in August 2020 allowed the district’s elementary, middle, and high schools to implement updates to each building, including new classrooms, Title and special needs instructional rooms and offices.
Pine River Area Elementary Assistant Principal Aaron Schab said it has been great having the additional space the new wing has given the elementary building.
“They’ve done a tremendous amount of work down there. It’s remarkable how it’s shaping up and we’re just really excited to have the extra space,” he said. “Since we consolidated our elementary buildings a few years ago, we have been fighting the issue of having enough room.”
The new wing is a 4,700 square foot wing that extended the existing third-grade hallway and added three classrooms on one side and three office spaces on the other. The improvements at the elementary also included replacing ire alarms and ventilation systems, lockers, kitchen flooring, and gymnasium padding.
At the middle school and high school, improvements included locker room renovations, art and science room renovations, middle school boiler replacement, replacing windows, door locksets, and restroom partitions in all three buildings.
Other improvements included fencing around the new track and installing a set of visitor bleachers for track meets and football games, an outdoor, covered playground pavilion for the elementary, addressing Sanitation Pond needs at the middle-high school, renovations and repairs in the middle school and high school cafeterias and kitchens, and plumbing fixtures and upgrades to LED lighting throughout the district.
Although not all of the improvements are completed, due to supply chain issues, they will be completed as soon as possible.
Schab said although it was hot Thursday, it was nice having the students back in as normal a set as circumstances as they have had in more than a year.
“There is not nearly the amount of restrictions that we had last year and we are just really thankful the community supported the bond. We have a beautiful facility to work in.”
