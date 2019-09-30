Welcome sign under construction

CADILLAC — Downstate drivers will soon be encouraged to take a different exit off U.S. 131 when they’re visiting the Cadillac area.
Construction crews have started building a “Welcome to the Cadillac Area‘ sign at northbound U.S. 131’s Exit 177. If you’ve taken it before, it’s the one that takes you to the southern end of Mitchell Street and through Clam Lake Township.
That’s the key.
“The sign is part of the Downtown Development Authority’s (DDA) Master Plan to encourage use of Exit 177 which directs traffic through the DDA district to downtown Cadillac,‘ explained Cindy Warda, the DDA’s executive director, in an email to the Cadillac News.
The idea for the sign has been in the works for awhile, but it couldn’t be built until the Michigan Department of Transportation awarded permits, since the sign is located in the state highway’s right-of-way.
MDOT required the sign to read “Welcome to the Cadillac Area‘ instead of “Welcome to Clam Lake Township.‘
The DK Design group designed the sign and is overseeing the project; Gerber construction is building the sign, which will be 20 feet by 45 feet when complete.
