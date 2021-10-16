LAKE CITY — The new wellness center in Lake City was a decade in the making.
As school staff members, District Health Department No. 10 officials, and supporters came for the Lake City Wellness Center’s open house and ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, there was a sense of joy among those involved.
“My thoughts are one of excitement for our students in our community because this is a wonderful resource that we have not had the opportunity to have here,” former Lake City Schools Superintendent Kimberly Blaszak said.
For about a decade, Blaszak and District Health Department No. 10 adolescent health manager Katy Bies have been working to bring a health clinic to the Lake City middle and high school building.
It has been a long wait for the two, as Bies said they had to apply for a grant through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Unfortunately, Blaszak said they needed a grant for K-12, which the state hadn’t released.
While they waited, Bies said Blaszak gathered community support and had everything lined up when a grant opportunity presented itself. In April 2020, that opportunity finally came.
“When the grant opportunity became available in April of 2020, the health department knew Lake City Schools was going to be the first place we would apply for funding,” Bies said. “We applied for the grant, and we found out we were awarded funding in August of 2020.”
When she found out they were awarded the grant, Bies said she was excited and recalled calling Blaszak to share the news.
“When we actually found out we got it ... I’ll never forget when I called Kim she was like ‘Oh my gosh, this is a dream come true,’ “ Bies said. “She was really, really excited.”
With things coming together, Bies said they began a yearlong process of renovating the center, which used to be a library. It was completed in July and the staff moved in.
“This fits just a huge need for our community,” Blaszak said. “Because in rural areas, you don’t have a lot of medical access. So if we can take care of a need right now, during the school day, we can get them (students) back in the classroom.”
With the center fully up and running, Bies said they see around 10 to 12 patients a day, ages 5 through 21. With services ranging from primary care, physical exams, and health education programs, Bies said the goal is to help students right at school, rather than them having to miss a day for a health care appointment. She also said they will see students whether they have health insurance or not.
“They could just come in here during the school day,” Bies said. “I think that was a huge piece of it for (parents) was just easy access to care.”
Along with the medical health services, the center also offers mental health services too, including counseling and mental health assessments.
“The Wellness Clinic has been one of the missing pieces for students and families,” current Lake City superintendent Timothy Hejnal said. “The fact that students can walk down the hallway into an office and have quality care is huge. It’s going to be awesome for our kids for years to come.”
With the center in full swing, Bies and Blaszak both expressed excitement and hoped that the center will help Lake City students and youth across Missaukee County.
“My hope is just that we can help as many families and kids that we can,” Bies said.
